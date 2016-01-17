‘Mad Max’ Wins at Critics’ Choice Awards

CHEAT SHEET
Mad Max: Fury Road stole the show at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night, earning nine awards for director, production design, editing, costume design, hair & makeup, visual effects, action movie, actor in an action movie and actress in an action movie. But journalism thriller Spotlight won best picture, best acting ensemble and best original screenplay. For television, Mr. Robot earned best drama and Rami Malek and Christian Slater won best actor and supporting actor in a drama for the USA network show. Netflix’s Master of None won best comedy while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom took home best actress in a comedy to follow her Golden Globe win.