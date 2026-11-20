WHO’S THE DADDY? ‘Mad Men’ Star, 55, Is a First Time Dad After Birth of Baby Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola met on the ‘Mad Men’ set. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

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Mad Men star Jon Hamm has become a first-time dad. Ham, 55, and his 38-year-old wife, actress Anna Osceola, are the parents of a baby boy, sources confirmed to People. Osceola, herself a first-time mother, debuted her baby bump on the Emmys red carpet in September. The pair met on the set of Mad Men in 2015, where Hamm played hard-drinking “Mad Man” Don Draper and Osceola played a receptionist named Clementine. They did not begin dating until around 2020. They married in June 2023 in Big Sur, California, the same location where Mad Men’s finale was filmed. In August, a source told People that Hamm was “ready” to become a father. “Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for,” the source said. “He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy.” The source added, “He’s happy, settled and ready for this. Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.” Hamm had previously mentioned he had no plans to start a family. In 2008, when he was in a long-term relationship with actor and director Jennifer Westfeldt, he told The Guardian, “I don’t necessarily want kids. A lot of our friends are having children, and I don’t know if it’s for me.” Hamm and Westfeldt were together for 18 years.

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