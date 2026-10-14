THANKSGIVING ESSENTIALS This Chef-Approved Cookware Collection Has Everything You Need for Holiday Hosting Whether you’re a novice or a professional chef, Made In’s non-toxic cookware set is perfect for hosting Thanksgiving and for holiday gifting. Made In.

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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has become a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or its convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has built a devoted following—for cooks and seasoned chefs alike.

If you’re looking to invest in new, non-toxic cookware staples before Thanksgiving and the holiday hosting season on the horizon, now’s the perfect time. Made In’s Clean Cooking collection is packed with clean cookware essentials that don’t leach chemicals into your food or stick to your dinner. The lineup brings the brand’s PFAS-tested, non-toxic cookware into one place, making it easy to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through products, reading every spec, and hoping for the best.

Made In Cookware Made In Clean Cookware Collection Shop Now Made In Cookware

According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned carbon steel to stainless clad, cast iron, and enameled cast iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.

Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that prioritize safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind. You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly roasted bird. After all, you don’t need sides sticking to the pan while your turkey bakes and hungry guests wait. The holidays leave no time for cooking mistakes, and your pans’ performance is key to preventing catastrophes.

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