Madoff Investor Leaps to Death in NYC

A hedge-fund executive who lost millions of dollars in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme committed suicide on Monday when he jumped from the 24th floor of the Sofitel New York Hotel. Charles Murphy, 56, is now the fourth person connected to Madoff to commit suicide in the years following the scandal. French aristocrat Rene Thierry Magon De La Villehuchet was found dead in 2008 just after the scandal broke. His AIA Group lost $1.5 billion. Sixty-five-year-old former U.S. Army major William Foxton killed himself in 2009. In 2010, Madoff’s son Mark was found dead after he hanged himself in his New York apartment.