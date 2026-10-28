 Skip to main content
Risqué business

Madonna, 68, Strips Down to Her Lingerie for NSFW Ads

The Queen of Pop isn’t toning down her style anytime soon.

Madonna poses in a white monochromatic suit at the 2025 Met Gala.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

By Roosa Rahkonen

Madonna is stripping down to her lingerie again, this time to promote her newest beauty collaboration.

The 68-year-old Queen of Pop posted a series of 18 photos on Instagram on Oct. 27 to promote her candle collaboration with trendy fragrance brand Boy Smells.

In the first photo, Madonna glares at the camera from the ground, wearing a leather coat and fishnet tights.

Madonna

Madonna launched two candles in collaboration with Boy Smells.

Instagram/Madonna

In the second photo, Madonna sits atop speakers wearing a lavender corset, a skin-tight semi-sheer top, and bedazzled fingerless gloves. She poses with a candle placed strategically between her open legs, wearing only lavender panties, nude fishnet tights, and thigh-high socks.

The Grammy winner’s look was accessorized with sunglasses, a purple statement necklace, and sparkling heels.

Madonna

Madonna posed pantless in a semi-sheer top and corset to market her new candle collaboration.

Instagram/Madonna

Her third outfit was a corseted purple minidress with a lace-edged hood. She again posed with her panties showing and paired the ensemble with a cross pendant.

The following photos showed different poses and close-ups of the candles.

Madonna

Madonna often uses religious symbols in her art.

Instagram/Madonna

Madonna captioned the post “Mes péchés sont mon sauveur……. 🩷💜 @boy__smells,” which translates to “My sins are my savior.”

Her collaboration with Boy Smells includes two $48 candles.

Madonna at the Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990.
EXPRESS YOURSELF

Madonna, 67, Pays Homage to Her Iconic Cone Bra

Roosa Rahkonen

One is named “Like a Prayer,” which features a previously unseen photo of Madonna in 1989, taken by Herb Ritts. In the photo, she wears a cross pendant and a purple shirt slipping off one shoulder. Her black hair is blowing in the wind.

The scent is described as “wood, smoke, and sheer magnetism” and as feeling like “submitting to pleasure.”

Madonna

Madonna posted 18 photos to market her new candles.

Instagram/Madonna

The other candle has a more recent photo of Madonna lying on a bed next to a flower bouquet against a pink backdrop.

The candle is named “Confessions,” inspired by her 15th studio album, Confessions II, released in July 2026.

The website describes the scent as “a rose with a pulse” and as feeling like “love without words.”

Debi Mazar joked about Madonna's poses on Instagram.

Debi Mazar joked about Madonna’s poses on Instagram.

Instagram/Madonna

Madonna’s poses caused some chatter in the comments.

Goodfellas actress Debi Mazar, 62, joked that she hoped Madonna didn’t create a “vagina candle,” referencing Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous 2020 candle.

Madonna is pictured leaving her Paris hotel in 2026, wearing a short turquoise dress.

Madonna is pictured leaving her Paris hotel in June 2026, wearing a short turquoise dress.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Madonna has continued her provocative streak well into her sixties, posing topless in photos last February with her 30-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, and in June, she shocked fans with a pantless stroll in Paris.

Madonna attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025, in Paris, France.
NOT-MUCH-MATERIAL GIRL

Madonna Poses for Topless Photo Shoot With Age-Gap Boyfriend

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW