ONE WAY OR ANOTHER MAGA Ally Sounds Death Knell for Pentagon Pete Sen. Ted Cruz thinks Pete Hegseth is running out of time.

Even a top Republican senator thinks Pete Hegseth’s time in the Trump administration is up.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, 55, predicted that the ever-embattled defense secretary, 46, will soon be driven out of the administration—whether through impeachment, resignation, or firing by President Donald Trump.

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Cruz said the impeachment proceedings launched against Hegseth on Monday were only the “opening salvo” following the blue tsunami that ushered in a wave of Democrats eager to hold top administration officials accountable over the Iran war, among several other issues.

“One of two things is going to happen: either Hegseth is gonna step down, either he will resign voluntarily, or Trump will fire him,” Cruz said on his podcast. “Or if that does not happen, I think it is extremely likely, if not certain, that the House will impeach him.”

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Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, one of Trump’s top Republican foes, reintroduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth in connection with the wars in Iran and Yemen, the strikes on alleged drug boats, the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and the targeting of Sen. Mark Kelly for appearing in a video with other Democratic lawmakers to remind service members that they can refuse illegal orders.

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The move forces a vote on Hegseth’s impeachment this week. In September, House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home early, staving off a vote on Hegseth.

Democrats are sharpening their knives for Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“I think the very first thing the House of Representatives is gonna do when it comes back, we’re gonna come back, there’s gonna be a leadership battle determining who the House minority leader will be,” Cruz said. “And then I think hand in hand with that is going to be an impeachment battle over initially Pete Hegseth. So I expect that to be the opening salvo.”

“On the face of it, the votes are there,” he added.

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Hegseth staged a combative press conference on Tuesday in a bid to defend himself.

“We’ve seen this show before,” he said, invoking Trump, who was watching in the White House.

“What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it’s not accountability. It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment.”

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