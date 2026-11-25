The WNBA star was slammed over her covergirl moment.

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Women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham made a name for herself as a darling of the right-wing Christian movement. Now, some of its leaders are turning against her.

Cunningham, 30, has sparked backlash from Christian leaders after appearing in a risqué photoshoot for Maxim’s November/December cover and giving an interview in which she discussed her Christian faith.

The WNBA free agent, who played guard for the Indiana Fever this season before the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, posed topless in some of the photos, with her long blond hair obscuring any nudity.

Sophie Cunningham was photographed for Maxim by Gilles Bensimon Photographed for Maxim by Gilles Bensimon/Photographed for Maxim by Gilles Bensimon

In a subsequent interview, she also revealed her non-negotiables for a future husband in the interview, drawing on her faith.

“He’ll be someone who is Christ-centered and can lead me in my walk with Jesus,” Cunningham said, emphasizing that she has a “very high standard.”

That sentiment didn’t bode well with some Christian leaders. Princeton University professor and Catholic conservative scholar Robert P. George, for example, slammed the photographs as Cunningham “pornifying herself.”

The Indiana Fever guard showed some skin in her cover girl shoot. Matt Blewett/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a Facebook post, George wrote that he could no longer label her as a “role model,” the Christian Post reported.

“I wouldn’t want my own daughter and granddaughters to do that. Her pornifying herself in photographs for Maxim magazine makes that impossible,” he said. “I’m mystified as to why she would do such a thing.”

Cunningham rose to MAGA fame after voicing her opposition to transgender women competing in sports. Icon Sportswire/GETTY

He wasn’t alone. Justin Peters, an evangelical leader, also came for Cunningham on X, pushing back against praise from other Christians for speaking openly about her faith.

“There is such a persistent lack of discernment, even (and often especially) among leaders in the evangelical world, we automatically praise and platform any celebrity who can even pronounce the name Jesus without giving them time to see if their profession has any fruit,” wrote Peters.

“It always, always comes back to bite us. No matter how many times we see this same movie play out, we never learn.”

Evangelist leader Justin Peters' took aim at Cunningham's covergirl moment. Screenshot//X

Representatives for Cunningham did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

The basketball star said on an episode of her podcast, No Hesitation, that she hesitated at first to do the cover for the men’s magazine, which recently rebranded as a lifestyle magazine.

“And so once [my team] found out they rebranded, we actually shot this in Indy. I had the best time. It was absolutely amazing,” she gushed.

Cunningham was thrust into the spotlight in July after saying she wanted to “protect young girls in a locker room” and prevent female athletes from having to compete against “biological men.”

The White House quickly jumped in to defend Cunningham, perhaps thrilled to add another celebrity to its roster alongside Kid Rock, Nicki Minaj, and, however briefly, Nate Bargatze.

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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was following the story and agreed with Cunningham. She also praised Cunningham for “standing up for women and girls,” telling reporters: “It’s completely ludicrous that anyone could support that.”

The basketball star has also shared videos promoting anti-immigration and other Christian right-wing sentiments.

For example, she reposted a video that declared “rap is demonic,” “being promiscuous leads to regret,” and referred to “modern TV” as “propaganda.”

The basketball player also shared a post that slammed rap as "demonic." Screenshot/Tik/TikTok

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