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MAGA ‘Black Nazi’ Makes Humiliating Admission

He previously filed for bankruptcy in 2003.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson wipes his brow as he speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. The conservative Christian group is hosting a series of congressional members and political candidates to speak on the upcoming 2024 elections. Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address later this weekend. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

North Carolina’s Trump-loving former lieutenant governor, who declared himself a “black NAZI!,” has filed for bankruptcy. Mark Robinson’s 2024 gubernatorial campaign for the Tar Heel state fell apart after messages he’d sent on a porn site’s chatboard were featured in a CNN article. It reported that, under a username, he used the term to describe himself, said he supported reinstating slavery, and professed a love for transgender porn. It was later reported by The Washington Post that he had described Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf as a “good read” and “a real eye-opener.” The 58-year-old and his wife, Yolanda Hill, sought Chapter 13 protections this week under the federal bankruptcy code, according to filings obtained by WRAL-TV. The filing is reported to have shown he had $766.98 in liquid assets but owed creditors nearly $800,000. Robinson won the GOP’s nomination for governor of North Carolina in 2024 but was easily beaten by Attorney General Josh Stein after CNN’s report. Speaking on the After the Call podcast in March, Robinson admitted: “President Trump and I had become very good friends. And I realized how important it was for President Trump to win that race.” He added: “I certainly don’t want to be the person that costs the president of the United States the election.” He previously filed for bankruptcy in 2003.

Read it at WRAL-TV

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