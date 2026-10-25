WHAT GOES AROUND MAGA Blogger Nabbed by ICE After Thirsting Over Crackdowns Samuel Sey had been vocal about his support for ICE agents before they took him, writing in one social media post, “If you love America, you should support ICE.”

A pro-ICE conservative blogger has been detained by the agency he ardently supports.

MAGA personality Samuel Sey, who describes himself as a “blogger, a teacher, a pro-life advocate, and a public speaker,” was taken by ICE agents and is currently being held in an Ohio jail. The jail’s website states he was booked on Oct. 21 and is still being held in custody for ICE.

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Sey is a popular evangelical voice on the right. Butler County Jail

A donation page made on behalf of Sey confirmed he was detained by ICE while traveling.

“He is a husband, father, school teacher, married to Annie with three beautiful children, and has been living here as a legal resident of the United States from Canada,” the page stated.

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The page also stated that his wife is working to get him released on bail “so he can fix any clerical issues that need to be addressed for his legal residence.”

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Sey previously announced on social media in 2022 that he had obtained a marriage license to wed his wife, Annie.

Sey's wife is going to fix some potential "clerical errors" on his immigration forms, the donation page asserted. GiveSendGo

The Daily Beast has reached out to DHS for comment.

Sey, 39, is the author of the blog SlowToWrite. He has been vocal about his support for ICE agents, writing in one social media post, “If you love America, you should support ICE.”

@SlowToWrite/X

He’s even gone as far as to say that God would actually be against people who protest ICE agents.

“God isn’t just against anti-ICE protestors who persecute Christians while they are worshipping at church. He is also against the idealogy [sic] of anti-ICE protestors,” he wrote in one post. “Christians who condemn the “protestors” but refuse to condemn their ideology should know that.”

In another post, he proclaimed that “ anti-ICE protestors are influenced by Satan.”

After Minnesota mother Renee Good was shot and killed in her car in January, he echoed popular talking points on the right claiming that she was attempting to ram agents with her car, despite video evidence suggesting otherwise.

“The woman would still be alive if she didn’t try to run the ICE agent over. You can be saddened by her death and admit that it was self-defense,” he wrote.

@SlowToWrite/X

While he has been largely pro-ICE, Sey is oftentimes critical of President Donald Trump, especially on the president’s ever-changing views on abortion.

One post from 2024 reads: “It’s a sobering sign of God’s judgment on America that although thousands of babies could die because of Trump—he is a significantly better option than Kamala Harris.”

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