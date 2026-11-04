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SINGING THE BLUES

MAGA Candidate Collapses in Red State Meltdown

The Democrat surged in front at the finish line.

Josh Turek and Representative Ashley Hinson in Iowa Senate Race.

The Daily Beast/Getty

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

Democratic Senate candidate Josh Turek pulled off a dramatic victory by flipping an Iowa Senate seat from red to blue in a competitive race against GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson.

The win by the Iowa state representative and gold-medal Paralympian gave Democrats another seat as they cemented the Senate majority on a path that took them directly through the Hawkeye State.

It was a brutal final stretch in the Senate race as voters began to turn on Republican leaders, including the president, amid soaring costs due to the war in Iran and Trump’s tariff policies.

MS NOW and CNN both projected Turek won the state.

The race became a nail-biter in the final stretch as a string of polls showed Hinson and Turek in a one-point race to fill the seat being vacated by outgoing GOP Senator Joni Ernst, who announced her retirement in September 2025.

Trump rushed back to the state on Sunday to hold one of his final two in-person rallies in the Hawkeye State, after visiting Iowa just last week. He won the state three times, including most recently in 2024 by 13 points.

Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson stands on stage with President Donald Trump during a midterm campaign rally at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa, November 1, 2026.

Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson stands on stage with President Donald Trump during a midterm campaign rally at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa, November 1, 2026.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Hinson found herself trying to toe a line in the final weeks of the campaign, staying aligned with the president to avoid alienating the MAGA base while also breaking with Trump on a series of issues.

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand speaks to guests during a joint campaign rally on October 31, 2026 in Ankeny, Iowa.
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Last month, Hinson released a video where she touted voting to release the Jeffrey Epstein files as a member of the House only to be hit with a series of fact checks that noted she only voted to release the files after Democrats and a handful of Republicans forced a vote, but she did not sign the discharge petition to force that vote and remained silent as GOP leaders tried to block the files from ever being released.

In September, Hinson also called for an immediate end to Trump’s war in Iran as diesel prices soared and voters became increasingly frustrated with high prices.

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However, Democrats quickly fired back that the Iowa lawmaker repeatedly voted against a series of war power resolutions pushed by Democrats to end Trump’s war, even as a small number of other House Republicans, including fellow Iowa GOP members, crossed party lines to vote with them.

Amid backlash against the president, the Iowa Senate race was increasingly seen as a top target for Democrats, despite a Democratic candidate not winning an Iowa Senate seat since Sen. Tom Harkin in 2008. He retired at the end of his term in January 2015.

Democratic Senate candidate and Iowa State Representative Josh Turek shakes hands with an election worker on Election Day, in Council Bluffs, Iowa on November 3, 2026.

Democratic Senate candidate and Iowa State Representative Josh Turek shakes hands with an election worker on Election Day, in Council Bluffs, Iowa on November 3, 2026.

Vincent Alban/Reuters

But coupled with a strong candidate for governor, Democrats were bullish on their chances of flipping the seat.

Democrats and outside groups spent a staggering $124 million to boost Turek, while Republicans and backers spent more than $118 million on ads for the Senate race to help Hinson in the general election, according to tracking by Ad Impact.

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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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