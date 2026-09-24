MUZZLED MAGA Candidate Copies Trump With Ban on State’s Biggest Newspaper The Republican gubernatorial candidate’s campaign said it banned the reporter over her “negative” headlines. Bill Clark/Bill Clark, Getty Images

A Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for governor has barred a reporter from a campaign event just after the president tried to do the same with the national press. Tom Tiffany, who’s running for governor in Wisconsin, barred a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Wisconsin’s paper of record. The measure follows President Trump’s ban on CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House, a move that a federal judge has since temporarily blocked, restoring the outlets’ access. Tiffany had previously said he would allow all reporters to cover him, even those from the Journal-Sentinel, which he described as “slanted.” But on Thursday, Tiffany’s campaign said it had banned Mary Spicuzza from an event in Milwaukee after determining her reporting was not “balanced” due to “multiple negative headlines” about the campaign. “Liberal activist [Spicuzza] was notified yesterday that she would not be permitted to attend,” the Tiffany campaign wrote on X. “[The Journal-Sentinel] has a photographer at the event, and we welcome all balanced journalists across Wisconsin, including [Journal-Sentinel reporter Jessie Opoien]. That’s why WISN, CBS 58, and other outlets are in attendance.”

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