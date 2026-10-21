CONFRONTED MAGA Candidate Called Out to His Face Over Twisted Attack Ad Vivek Ramaswamy was suddenly confronted by an unhappy citizen.

Ohio’s Trump-endorsed candidate for governor has been confronted by a heckler infuriated by his campaign’s twisted attack ad.

The ad, which has now been confirmed by Axios to have been funded by Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign, features the estranged mother of his Democratic rival Amy Acton, throwing her traumatic childhood into the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Half of Ohio likely voters back Acton in the race for governor over Ramaswamy, 50 percent to 43 percent, according to a new Marist poll.

President Donald Trump listens as Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a rally at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, October 3, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In the 60-second ad, first obtained by The Rooster, Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, called the Democrat a “liar,” and warned voters her daughter has “a serious problem” and says she “needs help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad was shared by Donald Trump Jr., who stated, “Yikes! Ohio watch this and think about what it means.”

Acton alleged in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday that “between the ages of 10 and 12, I was sexually abused by her husband, while my birth mother did nothing to protect me.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

She added, “I’ve always known that she was deeply sick and unwell, and it’s sad to see Vivek Ramaswamy exploit her all for his own political gain.”

Acton, 60, has been estranged from her mother since 1978, after her mother defended her stepfather in a court hearing where Acton testified against him. Her stepfather was charged with rape and incited following a police report filed by her biological father, according to a newspaper report cited by The New York Times. Acton’s stepfather fled the state and died in 2004 without being convicted.

Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate for Governor of Ohio, greets constituents along the parade route of the 54th Annual CDC Parade on September 7, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

During an appearance at a town hall in Westerville, Columbus on Tuesday, Ramaswamy was heckled over the alarming content of the ad, CNN reported.

Shortly after taking the stage, a man began shouting furiously, with Ramaswamy stating, “Sir, sir, excuse me, you’re going to leave this room if you’re gonna be...”

The man kept yelling, referencing “Amy Acton’s mother” and shouting remarks, including, “She was 12 years old,” before a police officer escorted him out.

Vivek Ramaswamy is interrupted by a heckler, who is escorted away by police. ABC6

As he left, Ramaswamy addressed him again, saying “Sir, if you want to be patient and you want to ask a question at the end, you’re free to do that.”

He added, “Thank you for your contribution today.”

The heckler footage was shared by Ethan Lynne, a communications staffer from Acton’s team, who added the caption, “Vivek Ramaswamy’s first public appearance today didn’t go well.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Ramaswamy’s team for comment.

Despite the heckling, and criticism even from Republicans, Ramaswamy’s team are continuing to support the divisive video, which they have spent $4 million on as part of the campaign, according to Axios.

The controversial ad had tested well with “persuadable” voters, the report noted.

Trump has endorsed the Ohio Vivek Democrat Ramaswamy. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Acton’s campaign clapped back by releasing a 30-second advertisement featuring her brother, Phil Stearns, condemning Ramaswamy.

Stearns said of their childhood, “I received a lot of abuse, but Amy always got the worst of it. She continued to receive that abuse because she knew she had to protect me from that, and if she hadn’t done that, who knows where I would have ended up.”

He added, “She was 11 and 12 years old, and to think that that’s somehow a talking point—shame on Vivek. The contempt he has for Amy is the contempt he has for Ohio. He’s not fit to lead.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register