 Skip to main content
‘I TAUGHT YOU BETTER’

MAGA Candidate Gets Schooled by His Own Teacher Over Sick Ad

Vivek Ramaswamy’s former teacher said he was “disappointed” to see what his student had become after his twisted campaign ad.

By Annabella Rosciglione

A former teacher of Vivek Ramaswamy has confronted the Ohio gubernatorial candidate over his attack ad featuring the mother of his challenger, Amy Acton.

Michael Pogue, who says he taught Ramaswamy in eighth grade, protested at a recent campaign event with signs reading “Shame on you, Vivek! I taught you better!” and “You owe Dr. Acton a full retraction & sincere apology!”

The ad, which Ramaswamy took credit for, features Acton’s mother, Donna, calling her daughter a liar. It has faced severe pushback, as Acton has long said she was sexually abused as a child by her late stepfather, as her mother, Donna, remained married to him.

Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy has not backed down from the ad.

Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Pogue told the Cincinnati Enquirer that he was “disappointed” to see what Ramaswamy had become.

“This latest attack on Dr. Acton hits home,” Pogue told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I had too many students who were raped.”

Ramaswamy had defended the event, going so far as to say he was just taking a page out of Donald Trump’s combative political playbook.

“You never start a fight, but when you find yourself in one, you finish it,” he said on Fox News last week.

Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy has seen severe fallout from the cruel ad.

Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

He also has proclaimed that the ad actually has “nothing to do with childhood abuse [or] sexual abuse.”

“We condemn that as forcefully as anyone,” Ramaswamy told reporters last week. “Our ad was about a consistent track record of Amy Acton telling lies, including during this campaign.”

Still, his tough talk about not backing down comes as his campaign quietly has the original 60-second version of the ad with a simple 30-second edit, dropping footage of Acton’s mother disputing her account of childhood homelessness to only call her daughter a liar.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 24: Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton looks on during a campaign rally with former U.S. President Barack Obama at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Obama is campaigning for Ohio Democratic candidates including Senate candidate, former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton ahead of the upcoming midterm elections on November 3. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images))

Acton would be the Buckeye State's first Democratic governor in nearly 20 years.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Ramaswamy is also reeling from fallout from the ad, as every living former Ohio governor, the seat he is running to hold, have disavowed the campaign, with current Gov. Mike DeWine calling the ad “wrong” and urging Ramaswamy to withdraw it. Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted also said he “would not have run that ad.”

Additionally, two venues have also canceled campaign events where he was set to appear, while Republican politicians are distancing themselves from him.

Trump

Trump is still standing by Ramaswamy.

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Still, the top of the Republican Party, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, have defended it, with Vance telling Republicans to simply get on board.

“Now the media and the Democrats in the state of Ohio are obsessed because guess what?” Vance declared at a rally last week. “Vivek Ramaswamy had the audacity to run a TV commercial, which calls it out like it is and calls Amy Acton a liar.”

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Annabella Rosciglione
Annabella RosciglioneReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW