TRUTH ALWAYS COMES OUT MAGA-Coded CBS Forced Into Embarrassing Deletion Bari Weiss’ network was blasted for the “serious failure” of editorial reporting.

The Trump-friendly CBS News has been forced into an embarrassing climbdown after posting completely inaccurate claims about a Democratic midterm candidate’s interview response.

Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon, who is challenging Republican Sen. Ashley Moody for Florida’s Senate seat on November 3, sat down for an interview with the network, controlled by MAGA-curious boss Bari Weiss.

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During the interview with Cristian Benavides, Nixon was pressed on whether she believed Cuba’s government was a dictatorship. Nixon replied that it was “what people have told me,” adding: “I have never been to Cuba, and so I will have to take their word for it.”

However, while sharing a clip of the interview on X, CBS News made it sound as though Nixon had dodged the question, saying she “declined to say” whether she believed Cuba was under a dictatorship.

The post didn't reflect Angie Nixon's answer seen in the clip. X/CBS News

CBS News eventually removed the original post before reuploading the clip with an editor’s note reading: “A previous version of this post did not accurately portray Rep. Nixon’s answer. It has been deleted.”

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Nixon had earlier lashed out at the network after it shared her answer with an inaccurate description of her response.

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“It’s disappointing to have to say this, but CBS News, this is a serious failure of editorial reporting,” Nixon wrote.

“I clearly state in this clip that while I have not personally been to Cuba, I have spoken with Cubans who have described it as a dictatorship, and I believe them. To claim I declined to answer the question is categorically false. That is not journalism. It is misinformation.”

Others also joined in the criticism of CBS News, which has been hit by waves of scandals and declining viewership under Weiss’ reign.

“That is how Newsmax behaves on air only when I visit. CBS News has the damn tape and can hear the answer,” Grant Stern, the executive director of Occupy Democrats, wrote in reply to Nixon. “This is a f---ing disgrace.”

Polls suggest Angie Nixon will not pull off a shock win in the Florida Senate race. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Phelan M. Ebenhack/Reuters

Democratic strategist Matt Royer added: “How many times will CBS News or their reporters have to delete tweets or correct misleading reporting under Bari Weiss? It’s starting to feel like every day.”

Earlier this month, CBS News had to delete a post marking the death of former House Speaker Dennis Hastert after it glossed over the Republican’s child sex crimes.

CBS News announced Hastert’s death, noting that he had “represented Illinois for two decades” before later being “jailed for violating banking laws.”

CBS News quickly deleted its original post about Dennis Hastert. X/CBS News

The post failed to mention that those financial crimes were connected to hush-money payments Hastert made to one of his victims to prevent his child sex abuse from coming to light.

A follow-up post referred to Hastert as the “disgraced former GOP Speaker of the House” and admitted that its original post had “missed the mark” about the 86-year-old’s crimes.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS News for comment.

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