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EVERYTHING’S FINE

MAGA Rep Pitches Desperate Plan for GOP’s Final Days

The Florida representative teased a lame duck frenzy after the blue tsunami.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., talks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Tom Williams/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

Florida Rep. Randy Fine won his re-election bid on Nov. 3, but he’s acting like a man whose political clock is running out.

On Fox News, the congressman vowed to bare teeth as Republicans prepare to lose control of Congress on Jan. 3.

The MAGA lawmaker is urging the current Republican majority to use “every minute” before the Democratic takeover to pass as many bills and confirm as many Trump picks for federal judgeships and senior government jobs as possible while they still control both chambers of Congress.

Rep. Randy Fine won his reelection bid with a lower percentage of votes than in previous years when Republicans won in his district.

Rep. Randy Fine won his re-election bid with a lower percentage of votes than in previous years when Republicans won in his district.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Fine, 52, appeared on Fox & Friends alongside host Brian Kilmeade at a restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, to talk to voters.

One woman, unhappy with the Democratic victory, asked how the GOP plans to “fix this” and what she can do to help.

The congressman told her the most important thing she can do is to not “get discouraged,” as Democrats could pass any legislation “they want” once they assume control of the House.

“We’ve got to understand we’ve been through tough times as a country before, and the next two years are gonna be tough,” Fine explained to the voter. “We’re gonna have to fight back hard.”

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He told her Republican lawmakers have to “explain why these policies are bad,” referring to Medicare for All, which he claimed Democrats really intend to turn into “Medicaid for All.”

Some Democrats are pushing to expand Medicare or bring Medicare for All to a vote in the next Congress.

Party leaders have emphasized reversing Medicaid cuts and restoring Affordable Care Act subsidies, but the party has not reached a consensus on pursuing Medicare for All—let alone Medicaid for All.

House Speaker Mike Johnson swore at Rep. Randy Fine after sending the House home until the following Monday, following an attempt to block a vote on Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's proposal for proxy voting for new parents. Fine was accompanied by his wife, Wendy Fine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Rep. Randy Fine on April 2, 2025, as his wife, Wendy Fine, looked on.

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Fine then struck a different tune when Kilmeade asked what Republicans could realistically accomplish in the next two months before Democrats assume control of Congress.

“Well, we can do a lot,” Fine said. “Look, I’m happy to spend every day through Jan. 3 in Washington. We have a short window of less than two months to try to get people confirmed and to try to pass good things. I hope we use every minute of that time.”

Fine won re-election with 58.9 percent of the vote to Democrat Eric Yonce’s 39.9 percent, a narrower margin than the roughly 71 percent Republican Michael Waltz averaged in the district’s 2022 and 2024 general elections.

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Reagin von Lehe
Reagin von LeheBreaking News Intern

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