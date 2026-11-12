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MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Hit by Bombshell Exits From Iconic Show

The future of the weekly show is uncertain as the exodus of talent under Bari Weiss continues.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Bari Weiss speaks onstage during Book Club Event With Peggy Noonan on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

Noam Galai/Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

By Ewan Palmer

CBS News boss Bari Weiss has been rocked by the departure of two key behind-the-scenes staffers from the long-running Face the Nation show.

Mary Hager, who has been with the network for 35 years, told colleagues she is leaving her role as the show’s senior executive producer. Sources told Variety that Hager, who has led Face the Nation for 15 years, will retire in January.

Anne Hsu, the executive producer of Face the Nation, is also set to depart for the network’s Hong Kong bureau, Status reported, leaving the public affairs program without two senior editorial leaders during a turbulent period under MAGA-curious Weiss’ leadership.

Mary Hagen and Anne Hsu.

Mary Hagen and Anne Hsu are both influential figures at CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

CBS News

Weiss, who had no prior television production experience before being parachuted into the role of CBS News editor-in-chief, has overseen declining ratings and the departure of multiple high-profile talents during her tenure. She has also tried to overhaul the network’s flagship show 60 Minutes, and meddled with the editorial independence the show has enjoyed for decades.

Bill Owens and Bari Weiss.
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The departure of veteran Hager, who is also CBS News’ executive editor for politics, makes the future of Face the Nation uncertain.

As Status’ Oliver Darcy suggests, Weiss could take advantage of Hager and Hsu leaving Face the Nation to “steer the influential program more to her liking,” as she has done across the now Trump-friendly network.

Bari Weiss talks to other attendees at United Talent Agency's (UTA) White House Correspondents' Dinner pre-party at Osteria Mozza in Georgetown.

Bari Weiss’ time at CBS News has been rocked by scandals, controversies, and falling ratings.

The Washington Post /via Getty Images

“With two of the show’s most influential editorial figures on their way out, Weiss will have an opportunity to—at the very least—install her preferred leadership and move the program in a different direction,” Darcy writes.

Weiss was already looking into replacing Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan earlier this year, according to Status, although nothing came of the idea.

Kristi Noem on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan

Weiss was already looking into replacing Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan earlier this year.

CBS News

More departures are expected at the network, with the deadline to accept voluntary buyouts ahead of CBS News’ parent company Paramount Skydance’s seismic $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery on Nov. 18.

“Hager and Hsu are unlikely to be the last prominent figures to head for the exits this month. Indeed, with the deadline still a week away, more departures are almost certain to follow, potentially stripping the network of even more institutional knowledge,” Darcy writes.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS News for comment.

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Ewan Palmer
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