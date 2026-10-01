MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Suffers Humiliating Final Blow in Media Shake-Up

The billionaire chief of Paramount has given his CBS boss a clear vote of no confidence.

In a blow to Bari Weiss, Trump-friendly David Ellison has asked CNN’s network CEO, Mark Thompson, to remain at the helm after his acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Weiss, the newly installed editor-in-chief of the Ellison-owned CBS News, is expected to have no part in CNN’s operations.

Thompson, for his part, remains in talks with Ellison and is prioritizing editorial independence to stay at the helm of Ted Turner’s network.

A CNN spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.