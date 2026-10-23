MAGA Frenemy Grovels to Trump With Cringe Gift
The governor looked thrilled with his present.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presented Donald Trump with a gold offering as soon as he touched down in Fort Myers for a rally on Friday.
DeSantis was on the tarmac waiting for the 80-year-old president to arrive for a rally for gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. Once Trump lumbered down the steps of Air Force One, he and DeSantis shook hands, and the governor wasted no time presenting him with the item.
It was a commemorative coin reading, “You Missed B---hes,” with Trump’s likeness giving the middle finger.
DeSantis said a friend of his in Florida made the coin.
“I told them, I said I need to get this to the president. Can I please have one to give to him,” he told reporters. “And so I was able to do it.”
“But I just want to welcome the president back to his home state,” DeSantis, 48, continued. “They’ve got a big crowd in Fort Myers. I know a lot of people are excited. We’ve got a lot of races going on, and I think we’re going to do very well in Florida, as we have in recent years.”
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Trump then complimented his former 2024 GOP primary rival: “Great guy.”
The coin is one of many golden gifts politicians and other leaders have given Trump, whose obsession with the mineral has resulted in the ostentatious transformation of the Oval Office throughout his second term.
Last month, the president beamed about a new gold-accented phone on the Resolute Desk that he says phone company Cisco provided.
Other items he has displayed over the past few months include a gold model of the moon and a gold-framed coin that the British ambassador to the U.S. gave him to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. King Charles also gave Trump a golden bell from a British submarine called the HMS Trump.
Trump’s desk has also been home to a gold coaster, gold challenge coin, and a golden eagle statue.
According to Trump biographers Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Trump’s fixation with gold was due to his first wife.
“Trump’s first wife, Ivana, the vice president of interior design at his company, had had a penchant for gilding everything,” they wrote in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. “It was Ivana who was said to have first encouraged the gold obsession that soon became a hallmark of her husband’s properties.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…