ADDING TO THE COLLECTION MAGA Frenemy Grovels to Trump With Cringe Gift The governor looked thrilled with his present.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presented Donald Trump with a gold offering as soon as he touched down in Fort Myers for a rally on Friday.

DeSantis was on the tarmac waiting for the 80-year-old president to arrive for a rally for gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. Once Trump lumbered down the steps of Air Force One, he and DeSantis shook hands, and the governor wasted no time presenting him with the item.

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It was a commemorative coin reading, “You Missed B---hes,” with Trump’s likeness giving the middle finger.

DeSantis showed off the coin he gifted Trump upon his arrival in Fort Myers on Friday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

DeSantis said a friend of his in Florida made the coin.

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“I told them, I said I need to get this to the president. Can I please have one to give to him,” he told reporters. “And so I was able to do it.”

DeSantis showed off the coin to reporters. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“But I just want to welcome the president back to his home state,” DeSantis, 48, continued. “They’ve got a big crowd in Fort Myers. I know a lot of people are excited. We’ve got a lot of races going on, and I think we’re going to do very well in Florida, as we have in recent years.”

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Trump then complimented his former 2024 GOP primary rival: “Great guy.”

The gift is another golden item that Trump can add to his collection. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The coin is one of many golden gifts politicians and other leaders have given Trump, whose obsession with the mineral has resulted in the ostentatious transformation of the Oval Office throughout his second term.

Last month, the president beamed about a new gold-accented phone on the Resolute Desk that he says phone company Cisco provided.

A framed challenge coin on U.S. President Donald Trump's desk, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Other items he has displayed over the past few months include a gold model of the moon and a gold-framed coin that the British ambassador to the U.S. gave him to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. King Charles also gave Trump a golden bell from a British submarine called the HMS Trump.

Britain's King Charles points at the bell he presented to U.S. President Donald Trump as a gift during a state dinner for the King and Queen Camilla at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

Trump’s desk has also been home to a gold coaster, gold challenge coin, and a golden eagle statue.

A golden coaster lies on U.S. President Donald Trump's desk as he announces new fuel economy standards, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

According to Trump biographers Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Trump’s fixation with gold was due to his first wife.

“Trump’s first wife, Ivana, the vice president of interior design at his company, had had a penchant for gilding everything,” they wrote in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. “It was Ivana who was said to have first encouraged the gold obsession that soon became a hallmark of her husband’s properties.”

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