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MAGA Goon Admits Hiding Truth About Senator Paying Teen Boy for Sex

The senator was a staunch critic of gay rights—publicly, at least.

Lindsey Graham, Capitol building

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

By Laura Esposito

A top Republican operative admitted that Lindsey Graham’s alleged sexuality and encounters with male escorts had long been an open secret in MAGA circles.

Andrew Kolvet, spokesperson for the late Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, responded to a bombshell documentary released Thursday in which three men alleged that the late South Carolina senator and top Trump ally paid them for sex—including one who was just 17 at the time.

“Dear Democrats, This is why we called him Lady Graham. This isn’t an October surprise, we’ve known this for years,” Kolvet wrote in an X post on Thursday. “And blaming his sister for the fact Lindsey was a poorly closeted gay man, is only going to backfire. No one cares.”

Andrew Kolvet

TPUSA’s spokesperson admitted that Graham’s escapades were an open secret in MAGA.

Screenshot/X

TPUSA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Before his death in July at 71 from a rare heart condition, Graham spent three decades opposing same-sex marriage, workplace protections and open military service for gay people.

Now, his sister, Darline Graham, has taken over his Senate seat and is running for reelection, carrying on her late brother’s crusade against the LGBTQ+ community.

But allegations about Graham’s private life tell a different story.

“I was 17 years old when I met Lindsey Graham,” a man who identified himself as Kelvin says in the 33-minute documentary, which was released by “Swamp Watch Studios,” a media production company, and The Young Turks, a progressive digital outlet.

In the documentary, Kelvin details the sexual encounter he had with Graham at 17.

In the documentary, Kelvin details the sexual encounter he had with Graham at 17.

Youtube/Swamp Watch /Youtube

Kelvin said he met Graham, then a congressman, in Arizona over the Fourth of July in 2001, when he was a guest at John McCain’s cabin near Sedona. Kelvin said Graham had contacted him before the trip and told him he had been recommended as an escort.

When they met, Kelvin said Graham appraised him before turning stern.

“He was like, ‘You’re under the age of 18. You’re 17, aren’t you?’” Kelvin recalled.

Kelvin then said Graham made him state out loud several times that he was 18 years old—implying he was being recorded.

Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham

Trump and Graham had rocky patches but were ultimately strong allies.

Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

“I was like, ‘wait, I don’t want to be filmed.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not, I’m not filming you’—I just want to get this, I just need to get this proof.”

Kelvin said he was paid $120 for the encounter.

The documentary also features Jesse, who worked as an escort while paying for school at New York University. He said he was paid $260 for his sexual encounter with Graham at the Beacon Hotel in 2012—ten dollars above his rate. He alleged they had another encounter in 2014.

Jesse said that he told several friends about the encounter, and that none of them were entirely “surprised.”

“It’s not exactly like it’s a secret that he was a homosexual,” Jesse said.

Additionally, a man who identified as Cory alleged in the documentary that Graham hired a private driver to take him to the Washington Plaza, where he was staying, in 2015.

Swamp Watch

In the documentary, three men recount their sexual encounters with Graham.

Screenshot/Swamp Watch/Youtube

“He had this big, grandiose Southern accent,” Cory recalled. The last words Graham spoke to Corey, he alleged, were: Thanks, I needed that.

A month later, he turned on his television and heard a familiar voice on-screen: his sexual partner had announced a presidential bid.

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Laura Esposito
Laura EspositoBreaking News Reporter

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