MAGA Host Blasts Karoline Leavitt for Spilling on Private Lunch
“We’re in the middle of MIDTERM MADNESS and Karoline (with a K) ‘dishes’ Without a Care In the World.”
The former White House press secretary is taking friendly fire over revelations she made on Sean Hannity’s podcast.
Greg Kelly, a host for Newsmax, one of Donald Trump’s preferred networks, lashed out at Karoline Leavitt in a vicious post on X, accusing her of breaching Trump and the nation’s trust.
“Unbelievable. So now that she’s an Ex press secretary, Karoline (with a K) Leavitt GOSSIPS about PRIVATE meetings the President had with world leaders?” he wrote.
Leavitt, 29, stepped down from her post as press secretary at the end of August. She appeared on Hannity’s podcast this week, sharing some juicy anecdotes about Trump.
Asked how the 80-year-old president dealt with world leaders, she revealed that Trump dressed down Keir Starmer at a private lunch last year.
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“We’re sitting around the table, and we’re all enjoying lunch, and we’re in this beautiful place, and the president just starts ripping into him for his policies,” she said.
“‘Your policies here are so stupid, you need to close your borders,’” Leavitt quoted Trump saying. “You need to deport these people you have in your country. I know your country and I know your people, they hate what you’re doing.’”
Leavitt then pointed out that they were the guests at the lunch, not the hosts.
“Starmer’s just sitting there...this is in his house, in his country. We’re not even at the White House, we’re not even on our own territory and he’s just...I remember Stephen Miller and I looking at each other like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”
The anecdote was too much for the furious MAGA-friendly Kelly.
“We’re in the middle of MIDTERM MADNESS and Karoline (with a K) ‘dishes’ Without a Care In the World. A BREACH of Trust: The President’s, and the Nation’s. So IMMATURE!!!!” he ranted.
Trump was a vocal critic of Starmer, who resigned as UK prime minister in July.
Trump caused a stir when he posted on Truth Social that Starmer was going to resign the day before it was announced, saying he had “failed badly” on immigration and energy policy.
The president has not yet filled the vacant press secretary position. Without a devoted mouthpiece, he instead picked a fight with the press, banning CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House and then barring CNN from traveling on Air Force One.
CNN’s spot on the plane was given to right wing outlets Real America’s Voice, and LindellTV—a network owned by Trump booster My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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