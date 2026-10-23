THE YOUTH HURTS MAGA Insider Admits ‘Ugly Truth’ About Young Trump Voters How the tides have turned. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Donald Trump is losing his grip on young men, according to a new report.

The 80-year-old president swept to the White House in no small part because he captured the attention of those under 30 who felt their generation was being left behind.

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Two years in, their troubles haven’t been allayed, according to a flurry of reports and polling data.

“Kids are demoralized on our side,” a Republican operative close to the White House told CNN. “There’s no point in hiding the ugly truth.”

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It comes after a Pew Research Center poll completed on Oct. 4 found that among men under 30, twice as many said they were more likely to vote for a Democrat in the midterms on Nov. 3. In 2024, it was a near-even split.

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At the time, Trump said “young people will be able to buy a home again” and pledged to “quickly bring down all prices.” He ran on a ticket that told young prospective voters that he was the candidate who could make the past generation’s American Dream become tangible for theirs.

Those promises haven’t paid off. The New Republic reported in June that among Americans under 40, the median price of a house was triple their median household income.

TPUSA was a major part of winning the young vote for MAGA. via REUTERS

Part of Trump’s appeal to younger men was the impression that he could deliver what seemed out of reach in the modern age, like owning a home and having a stable career.

“That’s shifted over his presidency, where we’re not seeing those things come to fruition,” 19-year-old construction manager Caleb Christie told CNN. “So I think a lot of people are hesitant and are taking more time to think about what they really value and what they want out of politics in America.”

“Seeing the economy in this state, it’s very hard to be a conservative,” 21-year-old Michigan State criminal justice major Zach Larson told the network. It reported that he had once described himself as a “hard right” conservative but said, “I wouldn’t call myself that anymore.”

Charlie Kirk became the face of MAGA's youth movement. OLIVIER TOURON/OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images

He voted for Trump in 2024, but said he was now more likely to vote for Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for the Senate in Michigan in two weeks’ time.

It’s not just personal futures that have caused problems. Trump has made some policy decisions that have raised alarm bells, such as starting a war with Iran and refusing to implement government control over tech companies’ development of AI.

MAGA has long courted younger voters. Late activist Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was hugely effective at pulling under-30s to the right, while Trump leaned into zeitgeist-focused events such as sports contests—especially UFC—and online meme culture to woo young male voters.

As momentum behind the movement falls away, the left is looking to lap up stray voters with its own youth mobilization.

“Donald Trump has utterly FAILED young men,” Santiago Mayer, executive director of Voters of Tomorrow, a left-wing answer to TPUSA, told the Daily Beast.

“It turns out, if you’re not actually delivering anything that makes our lives better, but instead making it impossible for us to afford to live - to afford food and healthcare - we’re not going to support you.

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“Data centers are not more important than we are, yet that’s where his priority seems to be. Bombing Iran shouldn’t be where his mind’s at, he should be thinking about his citizens. The swag, memes, dark humor and menosphere podcast appearances will only go so far if you are literally destroying our lives and future.”

The White House doesn’t see it that way. “No other President in history has accomplished more for young men than President Trump, who is working tirelessly to create jobs, cool inflation, increase housing affordability, and more,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Beast. “The president has already made historic progress not only in America but around the world, and this is just the beginning as his agenda continues taking effect.”

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