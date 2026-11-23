MAGA Insider Rips Trump’s ‘Bailout’ for Sex-Scandal CEO
MAGA fanatics Steve Bannon and Eric Bolling joined the conservative pile-on on Trump’s pressure campaign with Nvidia.
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Right-wing personalities are not taking kindly to the news that Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after growing pressure from the Trump administration.
MAGA fanatic Eric Bolling declared that President Donald Trump had engaged in a “bailout” for Huang, who is facing allegations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy as well as two of his direct reports.
Speaking on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Bolling, a former Fox News host who was banished from the network in 2017 over allegations he sent unsolicited lewd photographs to female colleagues, decried the move.
“Have we essentially seen a nationalization of this company?” an alarmed Bannon asked him.
“Maybe not nationalization, but I certainly agree with you that this is a form of a bailout,” Bolling said. “We are liberatians; you and I are both against bailouts… it almost feels like they’ve bent the rule, the regulation, to allow this to happen, because it’s such an important part of our economy right now.”
“So literally our economy was hanging in a balance,” he asserted.
Bannon declared that “even in the crash of 2008… I never saw the government step in and take over a board of directors.”
Bolling also went knives out for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is facing allegations that his department enabled Nvidia to circumvent export controls on sales to China.
“Eric Bolling believes that Howard Lutnick is the type of person who would facilitate Nvidia chip sales to China,” Bolling declared.
Meanwhile, Wall Street took well to the news of Huang returning to lead the chip company, as Nvidia stock soared after the announcement.
Nvidia shares jumped more than 32 percent on the news of Huang’s return, or more than 40 percent, to reach $165.86 as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Hours before Huang was reinstated into his role, Trump had put out on Truth Social: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”
In an interview with PBS just minutes before the announcement, Trump hinted that Huang had already been reinstated, saying, “He’s back where he should be, and we see he did absolutely nothing wrong from that standpoint.”
“Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!” Trump wrote later on his Truth Social platform after the announcement dropped.
Bannon and Bolling are hardly the only conservative figures to take issue with the administration’s apparent pressure campaign.
“No national security risk? Based on what?” outgoing Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn wrote on X.
“Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy,” retiring GOP Rep. Don Bacon declared. “Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the Administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang.”
Huang will appear next week for a closed-door testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee.
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