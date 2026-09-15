DISSENTERS MAGA Justices Rage at Court for Stopping Trump’s Plot Two justices came out on the losing end of the court’s deliberations.

The Supreme Court has blocked Donald Trump’s controversial plans to alter mail-in voting—over the dissents of the court’s two most right-wing members.

In an unsigned order, the court determined that the government was “unlikely to succeed on the merits” of the case, which stemmed from challenges by Democratic state attorneys general and voting rights groups. The one-paragraph order did not elaborate.

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Alito and fellow conservative justice Clarence Thomas have rarely ruled against Trump. Chip Somodevilla/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

In March, Trump signed an executive order mandating that the U.S. Postal Service create a series of new rules for mail-in voting. The order required each state to send lists of eligible voters to the Postal Service, which would be prohibited from delivering ballots to anyone not on those lists. The order also called for adding tracking barcodes to ballot envelopes.

In the court’s ruling, none of Trump’s three appointees—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—dissented.

In his concurrence, Kavanaugh said that while the government might ultimately win the issue, “state and local election officials do not have sufficient time to reasonably implement the rule before the election.”

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But Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, appointees of George W. Bush and George H. W. Bush, respectively, dissented.

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Alito, 76, wasn’t swayed by logistical concerns about implementing the changes.

“The government has a strong interest in enforcing the rule, and implementing it will also ‘en­hance the visibility of Federal Ballot Mail’ in order to better detect election fraud,” he wrote. “On the other side of the balance, the plaintiff States invoke the practical ef­fects of implementing the rule close to the midterm elec­tions. I take that problem very seriously, but it is not enough to convince me to deny the application.”

None of Trump's three justices sided with the government in Monday's ruling. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Alito later said the court itself was partly responsible for the timing issue.

“Not only was the Government subject to months of premature litigation and a series of injunctions that this Court later determined were likely issued without jurisdiction, the Government had to wait nearly another full month for this Court to issue its decision so holding,” he wrote. “The plaintiff States cannot claim the timing of the rule tilts the equities in their favor when they, and courts hearing their claims, are responsible for so much of the delay.”

Alito and 78-year-old Thomas are the court’s oldest justices and the ones most consistently in Trump’s corner. In the past year, they sided with the administration on the president’s hallmark policies of tariffs, birthright citizenship, and his attempt to fire a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Trump ultimately lost all three cases.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose state was among those that fought Trump’s executive order in court, applauded the ruling.

“Today is a good day for democracy, the rule of law, and the American people looking to exercise their Constitutional right to vote,” he said. “Finally, fifty days out, and the American people have certainty when it comes to our country’s electoral process: Voting is safe, vote-by-mail is accessible to any and all who need it.”

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New York Sen. Chuck Schumer reacted similarly.

“Trump’s plan to make it harder to vote was obviously unconstitutional,” he said in a statement. “The Supreme Court had no choice but to make the right decision. The president’s attempt to screw around with vote by mail was obscene. Finally, his scheme is dead.”

On MS NOW, anchor Rachel Maddow called the ruling a “very big blow” to Trump’s attempt to “sow chaos and confusion.”

“It is not hyperbole to say that enacting this rule change just weeks before the midterms would wreak havoc on the elections, which perhaps was the point,” she said. “This is big, big, consequential news tonight in what is really a very big blow to the president’s efforts to sow chaos and confusion in the midterm elections. It is therefore a big win for the American electorate, who will be casting their ballots in most cases as normal in this hugely important election in just a few weeks.”

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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also called it a “big win for voting rights advocates.”

The White House directed the Daily Beast to Trump’s Truth Social account when reached for comment.

“Republicans just got another bad decision from the United States Supreme Court, one that the Court System took forever to give, and then blamed it, in part, on no time left to implement a solution to our totally CORRUPT and out of control Mail-In voting ‘disaster,’ which is a laughing stock all over the World, and where we are the only country that has to endure such a Nation Destroying SCAM,” Trump wrote Tuesday.

“Justices Alito and Thomas, legends both, strongly disagreed with this horrible, highly political, ruling. It is a big loss for Republicans, and America itself, and makes cheating by the Radical Left ‘Dumocrats,’ on Mail-In Ballots, a much easier thing to do - And now they have an open field to do so! The Supreme Court has really let our Country down!”

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