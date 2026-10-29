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LETTUCE BEWARE

MAGA Lettuce Grower Hit With Another Recall

The food supplier linked to the explosive diarrhea outbreak has issued another recall.

Taylor Farms' BBQ Chop Salad Kit.

FDA.gov

By Lauren Hartley

Taylor Farms, the food supplier linked to the Cyclospora outbreak that sickened at least 20,000 Americans over the summer, has issued another recall, this time for its H-E-B Backyard BBQ Chop Salad Kits. The affected 13.4-oz. bagged salad kits, with a best-by date of Oct. 30, 2026, have been recalled due to potential undeclared soy and tree nuts, specifically almonds. “People who have sensitivity or allergy to soy and tree nuts (almonds) may be at risk of a serious adverse reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA announcement said. No adverse reactions have been reported for the affected product yet. The affected items were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas. Taylor Farms also issued a recall on August 9 for items containing jalapeños due to Salmonella risk. Its July lettuce recall, which notoriously caused explosive diarrhea, resulted in the largest parasitic foodborne illness outbreak on record in the United States.

Read it at People

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