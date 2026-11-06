‘TRUMPTANIC!’ MAGA Loser Starts Vicious War With ‘Selfish’ Trumpy Star Bruce Blakeman is not taking his defeat in the governor’s race very well. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Failed Republican candidate for New York governor Bruce Blakeman is lashing out at outgoing Rep. Elise Stefanik after his stinging loss.

President Donald Trump endorsed his longtime friend Blakeman after Stefanik exited the gubernatorial race last year. However, Blakeman lost spectacularly this week to Democrat Kathy Hochul, who won her second full term as New York governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blakeman’s link to Trump was successfully exploited by Hochul, who criticized her opponent for supporting the president’s policies. Hochul won almost 60 percent of the vote, compared to Blakeman’s 40 percent.

New York Republican Bruce Blakeman has fired up on X. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Stefanik said Blakeman ran a “low-energy” campaign in an interview on Wednesday with the New York Post. She told the Post after the Democrat’s sweeping wins, “The results speak for themselves... The state party apparatus is broken. It needs to be built from scratch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That seemed to trigger Blakeman, and in a Trump-style move, he ranted on X on Thursday, “Elise Stefanik is a selfish, do-nothing politician that didn’t lift a finger to help Republican candidates in New York this year. She had one moment of glory in what was otherwise an unremarkable career.”

Bruce Blakeman gets salty on X. Bruce Blakeman/X.

Stefanik initially planned to battle Hochul for the governorship, but dropped her bid in December after Trump refused to make an endorsement between her and Blakeman. Stefanik said she left the race to avoid an “unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

After Blakeman’s post, New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov entered the chat, calling Stefanik a “star in the Republican Party.”

She wrote on X, “Elise Stefanik was and is a star in the Republican Party... She has got more intelligence, charisma, political acumen, courage and grit than all of you combined and you have some chutzpah to attack her after your failed grift of a campaign. This post is petty and childish. Don’t be bitter. Reflect on your own missteps.”

Other social media users were quick to slam Blakeman for his salty post.

Elise Stefanik with President Donald Trump in December 2025. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Blame the woman for losing in a landslide. Nice,” author Amy Siskind wrote.

Another person defended Stefanik, saying she got onboard the “SS Donald Trump,” expecting it to take her to the promised land, before being thrown overboard with no lifeline.

“Then Captain Trump steered the ship directly into an Iceberg that could be seen for 50 miles, and nobody spoke up,” they wrote. “Now you want to blame the corpse when it washed up on shore with the rest of the ship’s wreckage?”

One user posted to Blakeman, “You went down with the Trumptanic.”

“Typical MAGA male going after women instead of admitting their own shortcomings,” another person added. “You lost for a reason, and it wasn’t because of Stefanik.”

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman speaks during a "Get Out The Vote" rally on October 31, 2026, in the Middle Village neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

In a gracious reply on X, Stefanik reacted to Blakeman’s post.

“I know feelings are raw in the aftermath of Tuesday’s result so I will cut some slack because while I don’t know from experience, as I have never lost any of my seven elections, I know that this is a tough loss in NY and I imagine it takes time to process. I’m going to give some Upstate grace whether deserved or not,” she wrote.

Noting she voted for Blakeman and had helped him raise over $100 million for Republican campaigns, Stefanik said, “We will need everyone to be a constructive part of the effort to rebuild Republican support as we learn from this historic loss.”

Play Video

Stefanik was seen as a rising Republican star and one of Trump’s most staunch defenders. She will exit Congress shortly to work in the public sector.

Stefanik appeared on CBS News on election night still supporting Trump, telling viewers, “This is a Republican reckoning and a Republican reset. Trump is one of one. He built a unique coalition of his supporters and Republicans have struggled to mimic that coalition.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register