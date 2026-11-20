A trolling post from the Democrat who unseated him sent a defeated MAGA congressman into an hours-long spiral.

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A defeated MAGA Rep. spiraled after the Democrat who ousted him rubbed salt in the wound with a particularly pointed jab.

Democratic Rep.-elect Rebecca Cooke, who booted GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden from his Wisconsin seat in the midterms, twisted the knife Thursday by resurrecting one of his most infamous moments in Congress.

“That’s a wrap on freshmen orientation! Commemorated my time here by taking a photo of the Capitol dome. No one yelled at me…,” Cooke, 38, wrote in an X post alongside a photo of herself lying on the floor while taking a photo of the Capitol Rotunda.

Van Orden continued unraveling throughout the day as others called out his hypocrisy. Derrick Van Orden/X

The post is a callback to a July 2023 incident in which Van Orden, 57, screamed profanities at a group of high school-age Senate pages for lying on the Rotunda floor to take photos.

The then-freshman congressman reportedly yelled, “Get the f--- out of here. You are defiling the space,” and called the teenagers “jacka--es” and “lazy s----.”

Van Orden’s outburst was rich in irony because he was a trespasser on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. During his campaign for his House seat, he used campaign funds to pay for his trip to Washington, D.C., that day. Although he has acknowledged that he was among the crowd that descended on the Capitol, he claims he left before the mob turned violent.

A Facebook screenshot of Rep. Derrick Van Orden on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Screenshot from Facebook

Cooke’s Thursday post revisiting the episode drew another meltdown from the defeated congressman.

“Great way to start. This disgraces the memory of the wounded Union Soldiers that died on this floor during the Civil War. Petulant children need harsh words,” Van Orden typed under Cooke’s post.

He continued unraveling as others called out his hypocrisy.

Cooke had lost to Van Orden by less than 3 percentage points in 2024, but she defeated him this month by nearly 7 points. Derrick Van Orden/X

“Kick rocks, retard,” Van Orden replied to Devin Remiker, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, who had questioned the congressman’s “sincerity,” noting his presence during the January 6 insurrection.

“This is where men died, freeing other men from slavery,” Van Orden continued. “You and the rest of the petulant children that disgrace this chamber are disgraceful.”

In yet another post, Van Orden said Cooke was “the result of gentle parenting” and will be “eaten alive by the DC machine.”

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“Apparently, she still thinks she’s in high school,” he added for good measure.

Cooke’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After winning his last two elections, Van Orden lost this year after remaining loyal to Donald Trump even as many of his colleagues in other competitive districts tried to distance themselves from the unpopular president.

Cooke, who had lost to Van Orden by less than 3 percentage points in 2024, defeated him this month by nearly 7 points.