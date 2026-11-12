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MAGA Loser Hit With Another Blow

Ken Paxton’s divorce saga has finally come to an end.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 2: Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, a McKinney Republican, and her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, speak to supporters as they arrive at a Labor Day picnic hosted by the Collin County Republicans at Bob Woodruff Park in Plano, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2023. Angela Paxton has filed to divorce Ken Paxton. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

The Dallas Morning News/Hearst N/Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general and failed Senate candidate, and his wife, Angela, have finalized their divorce, according to his lawyer.

The divorce comes nine days after the Trump loyalist lost his bid for U.S. Senate to Democrat James Talarico, breaking Republicans’ three-decade-long winning streak in statewide races.

His lawyer, Laura Roach, confirmed the divorce to the New York Times and said that its terms will remain confidential.

“The Paxtons and their respective attorneys, worked diligently to reach an amicable resolution of their divorce,” she said. “From my observation, they share mutual respect for one another and appear to be looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.”

Angela Paxton, a Texas state senator, filed to end her 38-year marriage last year, citing “biblical grounds.” In her petition, she accused the longtime Trump ally of adultery.

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Ken Paxton’s alleged infidelity dogged him during his Senate race, with one voter even asking him why he cheated on his wife during a tele-town hall in August. He was also heckled about his alleged extramarital affair by protesters at an event in Houston.

Texas Attorney General and Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton speaks at a final campaign event, ahead of the midterm elections, in Allen, Texas, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Paxton conceded at around 10:00 p.m. in Dallas, after the Associated Press called the race for Talarico.

Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Angela Paxton has kept mostly quiet about the divorce. In September, she urged Republican women to still vote for the GOP “even if we’re mad at them.”

“It’s not the people — it’s the seat,” she said at an event hosted by the Texas Federation of Republican Women. “If we lose [the seat], the nuances that we want to fix with maybe a certain candidate are nothing compared to what it’s going to take to get it back, right?”

Texas Observer reports that her speech was titled “The Elephant in the Room.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 6: Senator Angela Paxton listens to speakers at a Senate Finance Committee hearing for public higher education institutions at the Texas Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

Angela and Ken Paxton met as students at Baylor University.

Austin American-Statesman/Hearst/Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

On Thursday morning, after the news that her divorce was finalized, she shared a Bible verse on Instagram: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him. Who have been called according to his purpose.”

Paxton, 63, beat out incumbent John Cornyn for the Republican nomination in May. President Donald Trump endorsed him just days before, calling him a “true MAGA Warrior.”

But on the campaign trail, scandals from Paxton’s two-decade political career came back to haunt him.

Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a midterm election rally, in Lubbock, Texas, US October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump campaigned extensively for Paxton ahead of the midterms.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In 2023, Paxton was impeached by the Texas House following corruption allegations. Former aides alleged that Paxton used his office to help donor Nate Paul. His alleged extramarital infidelity also played a key role in the articles of impeachment, as the woman he was accused of having an affair with was employed by Paul.

Paxton was later acquitted by the state Senate.

Critics also highlighted his $9 million real estate portfolio. An investigation by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune found that his financial disclosures contained significant omissions, violating federal ethics law.

Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton speaks during a midterm election rally as US President Donald Trump looks on, in Lubbock, Texas, US October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque REFILE - UPDATING BYLINE IN CAPTION AND METADATA.

Paxton aided Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Paxton ultimately lost to Talarico by 12 points. Talarico is the first Democrat to win a Texas U.S. Senate seat since 1988.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa also won the governorship, defeating incumbent Greg Abbott. She is the first Democrat to be elected to the office in 35 years.

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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