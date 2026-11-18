‘VETTING MATTERS’ MAGA Loyalist Goes Nuclear on Team Trump Over ‘Embarrassing’ Move Laura Loomer has turned on Trump for prominently featuring Russian state media in his social media feed.

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MAGA activist Laura Loomer is raging at President Donald Trump and his goons over a post on his official social media feed.

Loomer fumed after the “Trump War Room” account on X shared a video feed from Russian state media, Russia Today, better known as RT, showing Trump greeting two of his friends: Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

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“This is insane. Who on Earth is running the Trump War Room @TrumpWarRoom account and why are they sharing a clip from RT, Russia Today, which is Russian state media and propaganda directed by the Kremlin?” Loomer fumed.

She went on to call it “very embarrassing for our country.”

Loomer seems furious with Trump's social media team. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

“Doesn’t the President have anyone who works for him who understands that RT is state propaganda? Don’t we have an American feed we could have pulled the video from?” she went on.

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“This is why vetting matters. Too many people were hired to work in this administration based off of who their friends are and many of the people who work for President Trump do things that only bring his administration grief. RT @RT_com has been amplifying lies for over a year that President Trump is a pedophile who is controlled by Israel,” she continued.

“How embarrassing,” she wrote.

@LauraLoomer/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for clarity as to why it would share a feed from Russian state media.

Loomer, 33, made a stunning U-turn in July when she began publicly expressing support for Ukraine after having previously spoken out against giving aid to the country following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Loomer has also recently been exposed for being paid thousands for her political posts, per an explosive report in The Washington Post, although her sudden turn on Russia was not one of the posts she is said to have been paid for.

Loomer has been one of his fiercest allies. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

The president is holding his first trilateral meeting with his favorite dictators in Shenzhen, China’s tech hub, similar to Silicon Valley.

The meeting comes amid chaos at home, with outages affecting major U.S. institutions and prompting an unprecedented ground stop for all air traffic on Friday night.

Greetings seemed warm between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Iori Sagisawa/via REUTERS

The stock market is still reeling from Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia, after, among two other reported affairs, he is believed to have been involved in an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Experts believe that chips, like the ones Nvidia produces, are a major pillar keeping the U.S. ahead of China in its AI arms race.

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