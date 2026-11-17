DOOMSDAY MAGA Loyalist Sends Trump Dire Warning Amid Outage Meltdown Laura Loomer has declared doom as outages plague major institutions. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

MAGA firebrand Laura Loomer has declared that impending doom is near as major industries and institutions continue to see unexplained widespread outages.

Loomer warned of a looming catastrophe and demanded that President Donald Trump cut short his trip to Asia in order to return to the U.S. for his own safety after learning that Apple services were also down Tuesday.

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“Our leaders are lying to us. This is very clearly a coordinated cyber attack. President Trump should come back to the United States,” she declared.

@LauraLoomer/X

In another post, the “Trump whisperer” said the U.S. is “clearly being attacked by a foreign adversary.”

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“Something is very wrong. You could see it on President Trump’s face this morning when he was taking questions in the Philippines. I’ve never seen him look more concerned in my life. You could just tell something was wrong,” she wrote.

The president hasn't shown much concern throughout the ordeal. Eric Lee/REUTERS

For his part, Trump does not at all seem concerned by the widespread outages impacting tech giants, major banks, and forcing a ground stop of all flights on Friday evening.

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“It’s like when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money,” he said Tuesday. “Things like that happen. It’s fine.”

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Loomer’s doomsday scenario follows multiple days of outages crippling American institutions.

Laura Loomer has said Trump needs to return to America, where everything seems to be broken, to avoid impending doom. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Problems began on Thursday when a Microsoft outage left Americans locked out of crucial work tools.

Then on Friday, air travel ground to a screeching halt after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop. Trump administration officials have provided conflicting messaging as to the cause there.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, wearing no shirt, offered conflicting explantions on the FAA groundstop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

By Monday, widespread outages hit nearly every major U.S. bank, as well as United Airlines.

And on Tuesday, Apple users reported widespread outages, and a top-secret network used by the NSA also went dark.

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