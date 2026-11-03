SUPREME OVERREACTION MAGA Melts Down at Supreme Court’s Humiliating Blow to Trump on Election Eve Folks online didn’t like that the Supreme Court didn’t do what it was told. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

MAGA has thrown its toys out of the pram after the Supreme Court didn’t do what it wanted.

The justices of America’s highest court were labeled “Supreme Cowards” by Trump supporters after they refused on Monday to intervene in a hair-brained plot that multiple other courts had already thrown out.

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President Donald Trump and his supporters have long cried election fraud, and ahead of Tuesday’s midterms hoped to disqualify 20,000 votes cast in California.

The Supreme Court smacked the DOJ down. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice claimed those votes may have been cast by non-citizens, but acknowledged that the list it produced was likely riddled with mistakes. It asked the Supreme Court to step in after a federal appeals court also slapped the government down, 2-1.

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“The application for injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the court is denied,” read a screenshot of the notice of rejection from the Supreme Court, shared by X account SCOTUS Wire.

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In an unusual move, the court didn’t ask California to respond. MAGA took the news badly.

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“BREAKING: The Supreme Court just DENIED the Trump admin’s request to set aside 20,000 ballots in California that were flagged as potention [sic] non-citizen votes until citizenship could be verified. Unbelievable,” wrote the X account Libs of TikTok, which is known for providing a mocking commentary of left-wing or progressive people’s social media posts.

Conservative news outlet RightLine’s chief content officer, Eric Daugherty, got in on the action too, writing: “UNREAL. That means those ballots get mixed in with everyone else’s on Election Day.”

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“A district judge, a split Ninth Circuit, Judge Boasberg, and now SCOTUS have all refused to act,” he added. “Absolutely outrageous. If even a fraction of those voters turn out to be noncitizens, nobody will be able to pull those votes back out. Get out and vote TOMORROW!”

It sparked a reaction from right-wing lawyer Neil Gorsuch as well, who shared the post and said: “Supreme Cowards.”

The DoJ’s argument hit thin ice when one of its lawyers told U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson, a Biden appointee, that it was “fair” to say that there was a “high” risk the list contained errors, RawStory reported.

D.C. Chief District Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, also said that the list of ballots that had been set aside was “flawed.”

“If the United States believes different procedures are necessary for vote-by-mail ballots, we believe it should take that suggestion to Congress, not the courts,” the appeals court panel wrote on Friday.

“After repeatedly losing in the lower courts, the highest court in the land firmly slapped down the Trump DOJ’s baseless attack on California’s electoral process — not even entertaining it,” wrote California Governor and potential Democratic 2028 candidate Gavin Newsom.

Newsom was pleased to see the news. John Tully/Getty Images

“The third branch of government did its job, and that should be a welcome sight for all Americans given the disgusting and dangerous attacks on our democracy by the federal government. Tomorrow, Californians can feel secure in knowing the state will carry out a free and fair election — just as we’ve always done.”

It comes as Trump and GOP scramble to hold on to as many seats in Tuesday’s election as possible.

Polling and broader midterm trends suggest a blue wave could wash away one or both of the party’s congressional majorities.

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