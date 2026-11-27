Critics have hit out at the “tone deaf” holiday happy snap.

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President Donald Trump’s top prosecutor in Washington has faced a furious MAGA backlash after posting a holiday snap of herself having some fun in the sun.

Former Fox host Jeanine Pirro attracted fresh criticism on Friday after sharing an image of herself posing on a picturesque beach in swanky sunglasses and a zebra- and leopard-print outfit, with the caption: “Every once in a while, it’s OK to take a few days off.”

Pirro found herself under fire over her holiday pic. X

It didn’t take long for the online pile-on to begin, with many current and former MAGA supporters hitting out at Pirro and demanding she “get back to work.”

“I can’t stand this selfish woman,” said Trisha Cole, a former “Front Row Joe” Trump devotee who publicly broke from the president over foreign policy and the Epstein files.

“We’re sick and tired of seeing the partying and look-at-me photos while the country is in horrific shape,” said another former Republican, @Liz_Scenicroute.

“Absolutely tone deaf,” quipped former litigator Viva Frei.

Critics took particular aim at Pirro over Brian Cole Jr., the autistic man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters the day before the January 7 attack in 2021.

Cole’s lawyers allege FBI agents exploited his vulnerabilities to coerce a confession, while Pirro has publicly touted his alleged admission and declared his guilt, prompting complaints that she was prejudicing the case before his defense had a chance to challenge the evidence.

Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. screen grab

“You’re taking a few days off while Brian Cole Jr. is suffering in prison for a crime you know he didn’t commit... You should be ashamed of yourself,” wrote one “America First” father on X.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if Brian Cole Jr. could take a few days off at the beach?” asked another.

Pirro’s beach sojourn takes place after a challenging few months for the former TV personality, whose office has failed to secure convictions in several high-profile cases.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks during a news conference on October 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Earlier this year, for instance, prosecutors attempted to indict six Democratic lawmakers over a video urging military personnel to refuse unlawful orders, but a federal grand jury unanimously declined to return an indictment.

Then came the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fiasco, in which Pirro initially charged former Olympic canoeist David Hearn with vandalism but ultimately dropped the case after discovering the damage resulted from shoddy work by Trump’s handpicked contractor.

Former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn (center) faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted of intentionally damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Trump, however, was furious, accusing his MAGA prosecutor of “choking” and “folding like an umbrella” as he continued to blame supposed vandals for his vanity project turning into an expensive, algae-filled mess.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin dubbed the botched Reflecting Pool “the Strait of Warm Ooze” and warned this month he would be asking Pirro to testify about the taxpayer-funded waste it created when the party takes control of Congress in the new year.

“Judge” Jeanine clearly needed a holiday before then, but found herself on Friday being judged for not working hard enough—although some were nicer about it than others.

“The level of hypocrisy, ignorance and insecurities you displayed in this picture you posted are beyond pathetic,” one woman told her, before adding: “PS: If you were not Paid by the American Tax Payers, I would definitely say you look ravishing on the beach and the leopard print looks pretty on you!”