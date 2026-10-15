SORE LOSER MAGA Melts Down Over Trump’s Humiliation on the World Stage If in doubt, blame someone else. Win McNamee/Getty Images

MAGA has lost it over Donald Trump’s whipping on the world stage.

The president has suffered blow after bitter blow in his bid to lower gas prices ahead of the midterm elections, none more than his doomed attempt to broker an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

It failed within days, and the 80-year-old’s loyalists are now railing against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and blaming him for the debacle.

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Zelensky and Trump have a difficult relationship. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Zelensky gave a defiant interview to the Financial Times on Thursday, saying, “The block [on attacking refineries] is out. We’re done,” in a death knell for Trump’s plan to bring prices down.

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MAGA didn’t take it well.

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“Taxpayers gave over $250,000,000,000 to Zelenky [sic],” right-wing social media personality and political commentator Mike Cernovich wrote on X.

“We all see the supercars on YouTube with Ukraine flags. The houses being bought in Miami and Monaco. All Trump wanted was for diesel prices to go down a dollar or two before the midterms, and he got shanked. Ingrates.”

X

Sharing that post, conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley, who goes by DC Draino on X, added his two cents, saying, “Time for President Trump to unleash his wrath on Zelensky.

“He worked with Democrats and the Deep State to impeach Trump during his 1st term.

“Now he’s sabotaging global gas prices right before our midterms by attacking diesel infrastructure.

Putin thumbed his nose at Trump by ignoring his energy ceasefire. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Time to open a can of whoop a-- on that corrupt rat.”

Trump is feeling the heat over gas prices as the midterms loom on Nov. 3. They have emerged as a key talking point, fueling what some observers project to be a blue wave that lead to heavy GOP losses in both chambers of Congress.

Ukraine, and Zelensky in particular, have become scapegoats.

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What has not been blamed for the high prices is the war with Iran, which has spilled across the Middle East. That conflict has devastated fuel shipping through both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, which has been blockaded by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

“Ingrate corrupt Volodymyr Zelensky said in a new that interview [sic] that President Donald Trump has an affinity for autocrats,” former Trump adviser Steve Cortes wrote on X, sharing a clip of part of the FT’s interview.

“How much American taxpayer dollars did we send to Zelensky?”

Reduced oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are driving up energy costs. Trump isn't big on it as a talking point at the moment. Stringer/Reuters

In the FT interview, Zelensky offered his perspective on the relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “He speaks about it openly that he loves such people and respects such people,” referring to strongmen and autocrats.

“For him, people who can be leaders 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, it means they are very strong because it means they can hold the power.”

On Wednesday, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was in on the act too.

X

“And so the slaughter continues…” he wrote on X, which he owns. “Time for Zelensky to go.”

He was responding to a clip of Zelensky speaking to British journalist Piers Morgan in which the Ukrainian leader said he wasn’t pressing for a negotiated peace deal after nearly five years after Russia’s invasion because “We’re not selling our country. Look, guys, it’s not about business for us. It’s our lives. It’s our country, our home, our children.”

Putin, meanwhile, has also shown little respect for Trump. When Trump said his team had brokered a ceasefire on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine, Putin marked it by bombing exactly those facilities in Kharkiv and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

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