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INHERITED TROUBLE

MAGA Nepo Senator Hit by Shock Poll Just Days Before Election

It’s likely not the timing she’d choose.

Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) participates in a ceremonial swearing-in in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on July 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Nordone was appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster following the death of her brother, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Finn Gomez/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

Lindsey Graham’s sister risks throwing away the late MAGA Senator’s Republican stronghold seat.

Nepo Senator Darline Graham and Democrat Annie Andrews are tied at 48 percent in South Carolina’s deep-red Senate race, according to a stunning new New York Times/Siena poll released Wednesday.

The state last elected a Democratic senator in 1998, when it backed Fritz Hollings, who had held the seat since 1966.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 22: Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) speaks during a press conference at the Graham campaign office on October 22, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. Graham is running against South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
DANG IT, DARLENE

Trump’s Nepo Senator Hit With Brutal Snub in Own Party

Laura Esposito

Asked who the 707 respondents would vote for if the election were held now, both candidates came out with 48 percent of the vote.

US Senate candidate Democrat Annie Andrews speaks with the media following a US Senate debate ahead of the election, in Columbia, South Carolina, US, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Annie Andrews has made big gains, according to the poll.

Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

This included 7 percent of people who identified as Republican who said they planned to swing to Andrews, as well as 8 percent of people who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Just two percent of Kamala Harris voters said they were backing Graham.

According to the new numbers, 57 percent of Independents said they planned to back Andrews compared to just 37 percent who said they planned to back Graham.

US Senate candidate Democrat Annie Andrews and Republican candidate US Senator Darline Graham take notes before a debate in Columbia, South Carolina, US, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Questions have been raised about Graham's grip on the big issues.

Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

Graham took over from her brother following his sudden death in July from a rare cardiovascular disease, but has since raised eyebrows with her credentials and shaky media performances.

The 62-year-old enjoys a higher profile than Andrews, whom almost a quarter of respondents said they’d never heard of.

Lindsey Graham became a leading figure in the MAGA movement, known for his hawkish stance on foreign policy and as a major advocate of projecting American strength through force and interventionism.

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before their meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 10, 2026. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Graham had a reputation for his hawkish sensibilities.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/via REUTERS

He played a central role in securing equipment and munitions for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. He was also a leading advocate for starting a war with Iran.

It comes as the GOP faces a broader blue wave across the nation, as America prepares to pass judgment on a historically unpopular president. Trump has overseen soaring gas and grocery prices and started a new war in the Middle East that has no end in sight, has cost $47.1 billion, and has claimed the lives of 18 U.S. service members.

US President Donald Trump embraces Republican US Senate candidate Darline Graham during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, at T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University in Pendleton, South Carolina, US, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Trump has come out to campaign for Graham.

Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The GOP’s predicament has forced it to spend time and money trying to shore up voters in parts of the country it would usually be able to rely on.

Trump has also taken breaks from his presidential duties to tour the country in a bid to woo his base, including in South Carolina, amid fears that his absence from the ballot will lead to a drop in MAGA turnout.

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Seventy-three percent of South Carolina respondents said they were at least somewhat likely to vote next week.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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