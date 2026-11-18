GLOVES OFF MAGA Network Civil War Emerges Over $22B Deal MAGA’s TV news power struggle is now being duked out in federal court. Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A bruising battle is brewing between two of MAGA’s top news networks.

Newsmax has sued its rival broadcaster, Fox, in federal court to block its $22 billion merger with Roku, arguing it would squeeze rival broadcasters out of the race for viewers, Bloomberg first reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox, led by executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, closed its multibillion-dollar acquisition of Roku’s TV streaming assets this month after the Department of Justice ended its antitrust review.

Fox’s deal with Roku marks the first major acquisition since Lachlan Murdoch secured control of the family’s media empire last year after a bitter dispute with his siblings. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“DOJ virtually never clears a transaction combining the two leading competitors in a concentrated market,” the lawsuit states. “In this case, however, DOJ allowed this merger to an effective monopoly to close unchallenged.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Newsmax, which is majority-owned by CEO Christopher Ruddy, said Fox would command more than 70 percent of the free ad-supported streaming TV market if it combined Roku with Tubi, its existing free streaming service.

Fox has already sought to “suppress” Newsmax by refusing to carry it and other conservative TV channels on Tubi, the complaint alleged, arguing that the merger gives Fox even more leverage to disadvantage its rivals. Roku accounts for a substantial portion of Newsmax’s paid subscribers, according to the complaint.

Since founding Newsmax in 1998, Christopher Ruddy has transformed the network from a minor irritant for Fox into a legitimate competitor. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

When reached for comment, Fox told the Daily Beast, “Newsmax’s complaint, which comes after a rigorous review process by regulatory agencies, is wholly without merit.”

After closing its antitrust investigation into the merger, the DOJ—led by President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche—released a statement claiming Fox had “committed that Roku will remain an open and neutral content partner post-merger.”

The commitments include keeping non-Fox programming on Roku for at least three years and not discriminating against non-Fox content in search results. But the DOJ never filed them in federal court, bypassing public review by a judge.

Play Video

Newsmax dismissed the commitments as “inadequate” and said they could not be enforced in court.

“This merger represents an extraordinary threat to competition, consumer choice, and the ability of independent news organizations to reach the American public,” Christopher Ruddy, founder and chief executive officer of Newsmax, said in a statement. “No single media company should have the power to determine which news voices Americans can see or hear.”

Newsmax did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register