MAGA Network Civil War Emerges Over $22B Deal
MAGA’s TV news power struggle is now being duked out in federal court.
Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A bruising battle is brewing between two of MAGA’s top news networks.
Newsmax has sued its rival broadcaster, Fox, in federal court to block its $22 billion merger with Roku, arguing it would squeeze rival broadcasters out of the race for viewers, Bloomberg first reported.
Fox, led by executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, closed its multibillion-dollar acquisition of Roku’s TV streaming assets this month after the Department of Justice ended its antitrust review.
“DOJ virtually never clears a transaction combining the two leading competitors in a concentrated market,” the lawsuit states. “In this case, however, DOJ allowed this merger to an effective monopoly to close unchallenged.”
Newsmax, which is majority-owned by CEO Christopher Ruddy, said Fox would command more than 70 percent of the free ad-supported streaming TV market if it combined Roku with Tubi, its existing free streaming service.
Fox has already sought to “suppress” Newsmax by refusing to carry it and other conservative TV channels on Tubi, the complaint alleged, arguing that the merger gives Fox even more leverage to disadvantage its rivals. Roku accounts for a substantial portion of Newsmax’s paid subscribers, according to the complaint.
When reached for comment, Fox told the Daily Beast, “Newsmax’s complaint, which comes after a rigorous review process by regulatory agencies, is wholly without merit.”
After closing its antitrust investigation into the merger, the DOJ—led by President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche—released a statement claiming Fox had “committed that Roku will remain an open and neutral content partner post-merger.”
The commitments include keeping non-Fox programming on Roku for at least three years and not discriminating against non-Fox content in search results. But the DOJ never filed them in federal court, bypassing public review by a judge.
Newsmax dismissed the commitments as “inadequate” and said they could not be enforced in court.
“This merger represents an extraordinary threat to competition, consumer choice, and the ability of independent news organizations to reach the American public,” Christopher Ruddy, founder and chief executive officer of Newsmax, said in a statement. “No single media company should have the power to determine which news voices Americans can see or hear.”
Newsmax did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…