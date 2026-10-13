WRONG JON MAGA Host Visibly Stunned as Trump Hits on Male Senator The president’s rally riff on an Ohio Republican’s physique left a TV host confused.

A right-wing news host was left stunned after Donald Trump thirsted over a male Republican senator at a wild campaign rally.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt was covering a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, at which the 80-year-old president appeared to be obsessed with Sen. Jon Husted’s physique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was at the rally supporting Husted, who trails his Democratic challenger, Sherrod Brown, by 6 points, according to a CNN poll.

Rob Schmitt appeared stunned after Newsmax aired Trump’s comments about Sen. Jon Husted’s body. Newsmax

Husted had already been endorsed by former NFL coach Jon Gruden, the senator’s old teammate at the University of Dayton who introduced Trump at the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump told the sparsely attended rally he’d only just learned about Husted’s days as a college footballer.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“And I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” Trump said. “And I looked and I watched up and down and I looked at his a-- … then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got, like, claws.”

Trump appears to have a man-crush on Ohio Sen. Jon Husted. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Later, Trump had Husted stand up and picked up where he left off.

“Look at that jawline, I’m telling you,” he said. “I never saw that, I never studied him, and now I study him.”

Back in the studio, Schmitt pinned the remarks on the wrong man.

“We’ll never know what the president’s talking about there, talking about Jon Gruden, in a way, I would never [have] expected,” he said.

Play Video

Gruden wasn’t the one under inspection.

Husted, 59, was an All-American cornerback at Dayton who went on to a career in Ohio politics. He was tapped in January 2025 to replace JD Vance when Vance became vice president but is struggling to retain the seat.

The White House and Husted’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register