LEAVING MAGA MAGA Podcast Darling, 25, Humiliates Trump Right-wing podcaster Brett Cooper has said she is done with the MAGA movement.

A leading MAGA influencer, who inserted herself in the 2024 presidential election, has now declared she is done with President Donald Trump’s right-wing movement.

Brett Cooper, 25, host of a relatively popular podcast named after herself, has said she’s grown frustrated with Trump and his administration.

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“I’m not part of [MAGA] anymore,” Cooper told the Financial Times. “I think I’ve moved on.”

It’s a stunning turn for Cooper, given she posted images of herself riding horseback wearing a MAGA hat during the previous presidential election.

The caption for this photo read: "sry Kamala, this is what joy looks like." @imbrettcooper/Instagram

Cooper, a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, had also railed against liberal politics while living in Los Angeles, “basically a failed socialist experiment,” as she called it.

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“We did it, we did it, Joe. We graduated without becoming a Leftist! 💙🐻” she posted after graduating.

She's posted many anti-woke sentiments. @imbrettcooper/Instagram

Cooper explained to the FT that her first break with Trump came over his administration’s chaotic handling of the Epstein files.

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She pointed to a Truth Social post from the president in which he declared that anyone who cared about the files related to the late sexual abuser was no longer a part of his MAGA movement.

“OK, well, I guess I’m not!” she recalled thinking.

The young podcaster said the botched handling of the Epstein files was her first red flag with MAGA. The Brett Cooper Show/YouTube

The president’s disastrous war with Iran, especially given his 2024 campaign promise to start “no new wars,” also didn’t help.

“There was a lot of gaslighting that took place,” Cooper said. “It’s just been so belittling.

Cooper explained that she’s gotten so fed up with MAGA that she’s been refusing to post their talking points online. She said she rejected a paid advertisement funded by a Republican Super PAC before the midterm elections that would have decried “woke,” even as she herself has previously decried it as well in her own capacity.

The Iran War was Cooper's last straw, she explained. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“The recommended drafted ad copy was like, ‘stop the woke left and these socialists and all of these things, and the Republicans are going to save you’. And I just don’t agree,” she explained.

She reiterated that she is still a right-winger at heart, noting that she voted for Republican candidates in the midterm elections, but said her MAGA era is effectively dead.

“It’s just kind of closing the chapter,” she said. “We’re excited to see what’s next.”

Cooper says she is still a conservative. @imbrettcooper/Instagram

Cooper joins the ranks of several MAGA podcasters who were critical to Trump’s success with young voters in his 2024 campaign and have left the far-right movement as they have grown disillusioned with what Trump has done since being elected.

In April, Infowars founder Alex Jones said “I no longer support Trump,” while Joe Rogan described himself as now being “politically homeless.”

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