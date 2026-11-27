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Donald Trump’s latest pick to pursue his enemies and boogeymen has reportedly been given a brutal nickname by his peers.

Top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, Bilal “Bill” Essayli, is reportedly known among his peers as “No Bill” because of his failure to secure grand jury indictments in cases involving Trump-favored issues, especially protesters at ICE raids.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the unflattering nickname came about after a string of failed grand jury indictments and dismissals for lack of evidence.

"PALM BEACH, FL - AUGUST 08: Secret Service and Palm Beach police are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI raided the home to retrieve classified White House documents. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)" Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty

Despite the losses, Essayli, 41, a former state legislator, has been tapped by the Justice Department to take over the continued hunt for proof the FBI was acting as part of a conspiracy against Trump, 80, when officers raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

The discovery of classified documents there and the subsequent charges against Trump that were later dismissed remain an obsession of the president.

During his time in L.A., Essayli has impressed the president with the targets he picks, despite, as his nickname attests, not achieving the results he hopes for.

In October he attempted to have 20,000 Californian ballots set aside during the midterms that were returned by people the administration says are “likely noncitizens.”

Millions of Americans have already cast their vote. Mike Blake/REUTERS

An appeals court rejected the plan, and the Supreme Court quickly quashed an emergency appeal of that decision, without waiting for California to file an objection.

That lawsuit was ended on Monday, after an appeals court approved the Justice Department’s own motion to dismiss.

Trump, however, praised Essayli at the time.

Essayli “has done a fantastic job. He is one of the best, EVER! He caught a massive number of Illegal Votes, 20,000, but potentially Hundreds of Thousands, and maybe even Millions, and the Court has just ruled against it. Why would they reject fixing Election Fraud?” Trump lamented on Truth Social.

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He will take up the Florida job alongside his role in L.A., despite not being legally appointed to the California position.

Never confirmed by the Senate, Essayli initially served as interim U.S. attorney before the Justice Department appointed him First Assistant U.S. Attorney after his 120-day term expired. A series of rulings have found that he was unlawfully serving as the de facto U.S. attorney in the district, having effectively continued in the role beyond the time permitted under federal law. A judge subsequently disqualified him from supervising two criminal prosecutions.

The Justice Department seems determined to hang onto Essayli, despite his failure to deliver on contentious Trump bugbears, and are appealing the ruling. On Wednesday, a three-judge appellate panel temporarily paused the order disqualifying him while a related legal dispute is considered by the Supreme Court.

The White House and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After a string of prosecutors have failed to prove the Mar-a-Lago conspiracy Trump is convinced exists, it is now up to “No Bill” Essayli to find that alleged smoking gun.