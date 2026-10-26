MAGA Rapper Emerges as Bizarre Bet for Trump’s Next Press Secretary
Nicki Minaj is surging in the prediction markets to become Trump’s next White House press secretary.
Rap star Nicki Minaj is emerging as a top pick to become President Donald Trump’s next White House press secretary.
Minaj, who has undergone a MAGA transformation in Trump’s second term, is surging in the prediction markets to take over the role. She now ranks as bettors’ third-most-likely pick at five percent, which, while low, marks an increase from zero percent just last week.
Other contenders for the role on prediction markets include deputy press secretary Anna Kelly and CNN’s in-house MAGA personality Scott Jennings, per Kalshi.
Minaj’s emergence into the press secretary conversation comes after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted a clip online of Minaj discussing Trump, including the caption “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ.”
In the video, Minaj, 43, asserted that voters should support Republicans at the ballot box next week because of Trump’s foreign and economic policies.
“We have a president that understands economics, first of all,” Minaj said in the video. “You know, I’ve said before that the president is naturally a businessman.
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“He’s worked his way out of not having a dollar left in the bank. So, if he can do that with himself, and his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country,” she explained.
Minaj has also thrown herself back into the political space as of this week. She appeared at a MAGA rally in Michigan on Sunday alongside the president as she echoed right-wing talking points.
“We want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” she declared. “We don’t want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it, right?”
After the rapper appeared on the stage, she started the crowd chanting, “We love Trump.”
Also during the rally, Trump thirsted over Minaj’s body.
“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss,” he said. “Stand up. That’s hard to miss.”
The crowd cheered as Trump continued, “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki, she’s been with us a long time.”
“You know, I don’t like being overshadowed,” Trump said as he introduced Minaj. “And this woman overshadows me, and I’m angry about it. They’re going crazy over her.”
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