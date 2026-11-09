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EXLIE ARMY

MAGA Rebels Hatch Secret Revenge Plot Against Trump’s Party

They hope to offer a life raft to all those who abandoned the good ship MAGA.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 8, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Eric Lee/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

A coalition of MAGA exiles and GOP strays is banding together ahead of the 2028 election.

The Libertarian Party has its eye on outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky as a possible new figurehead for its cause, according to a new report. Massie lost his primary to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein and has since found common cause with once-Trumpy figures, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaks to the press as he exits a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

"Saint" Massie could be the chosen one for the Libertarian Party’s future.

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Massie is understood to have impressed the party with his defiant final months in Congress, during which he has fought tooth and nail against President Donald Trump while championing issues like ending the Iran war and releasing the Epstein files.

These issues top the Libertarians’ agenda going into 2028, with Axios reporting that party leaders hope to scoop up disillusioned MAGA supporters who share those priorities.

The news site reports that an anti-war agenda would be front and center as Libertarians try to muscle in on the America First agenda.

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Massie has loyal supporters and a strong donor list, and has made it his mission during his remaining time in the House to go after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, one of the most prominent faces of Trump’s war in Iran.

Axios reports that the party hopes by offering a home to voters frustrated by how Trump’s MAGA promises have played out, it can secure 5 percent of the vote and qualify for federal funding in the next election cycle.

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“Libertarian Jesus is Ron Paul, and one of our saints is Thomas Massie,” former Libertarian candidate Larry Sharpe told Axios. Sharpe has reportedly been encouraging Massie to run.

Another figure reportedly eyeing the movement is former far-right Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback.

“A party that would speak clearly about the disaster of the war in Iran, that would speak clearly about the mistake to continue to give military aid, taxpayer-funded military aid, to Israel—that would perk up a lot of ears among young people,” he told the site.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) speaks at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The crypto conference is expected to draw 50,000 people and runs from Friday, June 4 through June 6th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Libertarian Jesus."

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Fishback finished a distant third in Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary in August, securing just 10.4 percent of the vote in a race won by Rep. Byron Donalds. He has also been linked to white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Disillusioned Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaigners are also said to be on the radar of Libertarian organizers hoping to lure them into the fold.

Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback takes a picture with a supporter after giving a campaign speech at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida, U.S. April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

White nationalist James Fishback has been linked to the movement.

Octavio Jones/REUTERS

The movement’s lead organizer, Bret Weinstein, said on his podcast last week that “The idea is if one can take 5, 10, 15 percent of the vote from one of these parties, then that party has to listen and cave to the interests of the people.”

Massie has become one Trump’s most prominent Republican adversaries, particularly by repeatedly defying the president through his relentless campaign for the release of the Epstein files.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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