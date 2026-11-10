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A FAST FAST

MAGA Senator Makes Bonkers ‘Fast’ Demand After Election Loss

Sen. Josh Hawley announced an odd response after Democrats’ comprehensive election victory.

A photo illustration of Josh Hawley.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

By William Vaillancourt

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley announced Monday that he will be hosting a “a time of fasting and prayer” at the Capitol—but only for one hour—in light of his party’s “shocking and historic” midterm losses.

The Missouri senator, who was not up for re-election this year, seemed quite concerned about the consequences of dozens of new Democrats being elected to Congress.

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“🚨What happened last Tuesday was shocking and historic. It calls for a historic response,” Hawley, 46, wrote on X.

He proposed holding this “historic response” in six weeks’ time, over the course of just 60 minutes.

“Christians need to gather and seek the Lord,” he urged. “I’m going to host a time of fasting and prayer for the nation on Tuesday, December 15 from 12 to 1 at the Capitol. Meet me there!”

Hawley announced an hour-long prayer and fasting event next month in response to Democrats' midterm wins.

Hawley announced an hour-long prayer and fasting event next month in response to Democrats' midterm wins.

X/HawleyMO

Hawley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the event.

But plenty of X users sure were critical of the effectiveness of an hour-long fast.

“A whole hour?” former Obama administration National Security Council staffer Tommy Vietor replied.

“So... you’re fasting for an hour? What an incredible display of your Christian devotion,” another user wrote sarcastically.

“Christ fasted for 40 days and nights in the desert. Josh Hawley and MAGA will only give our nation an hour,” added Christopher Hale, a Catholic and former Obama White House staffer.

Another X account mocked the hour-long fest: “Translation: I’m not paying for lunch.”

“In solidarity, we will also wait until 1 PM to have lunch,” a pro-Democratic group added.

Hawley's call to action was widely ridiculed.

Hawley's call to action was widely ridiculed.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

An evangelical Presbyterian who describes himself on X as a “follower of Jesus,” Hawley has frequently invoked his faith during his nearly eight years in the Senate. In September, at a prayer breakfast with Missouri pastors and Christian leaders, he used it to argue in favor of legislation banning abortion pill mifepristone, because the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade didn’t go far enough in his view.

A Declaration of Life he unveiled called on “everyday Christians across America to stand for life and confront the scourge of chemical abortion.”

In the days leading up to the election, Hawley issued another call for prayer, this one to support state legislation that would have restricted abortion rights.

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“Would you help us, Lord, to ask, Lord, how can we serve you in this hour?” he said. “Lord, would you make us worthy of this hour? Lord, would you give us joy as we proclaim your name? In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.”

That prayer session was billed as lasting 72 hours. It was all for naught, however, since Missourians rejected the legislation.

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William Vaillancourt
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