TED ALERT MAGA Senator Predicts Far Worse Is Coming for Trump Ted Cruz fears a Democrat-controlled Congress will launch an “all-out partisan war.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz offered a dire warning about what the remainder of Donald Trump’s presidency could look like following the brutal midterms.

Appearing on the All-In Podcast’s Election Night coverage as Democrats rode a blue tsunami to seize control of the House and Senate, the MAGA Republican warned that the next two years could bring “relentless impeachment” proceedings against the president and others in his administration.

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“I believe the House will impeach Donald Trump if they have the House. They may impeach him multiple times. We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations,” Cruz said.

“I think they will go after Cabinet members. I expect in the lame duck, we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth. I think they’re eager to go forward with that. And so I think it’s just all-out partisan war.”

Ted Cruz’s home state of Texas suffered seismic losses to the Democrats in Tuesday’s midterms. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Democrats have long threatened to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump if they regained control of Congress. Trump was impeached twice during his first term but acquitted both times in the Senate.

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The president’s family, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., have faced scrutiny over how they have enriched themselves since their father returned to office, as have the international business dealings of the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

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The constantly embattled defense secretary could also face impeachment in a Democrat-controlled Congress over allegations that he illegally launched the war in Iran and accusations that he committed war crimes while targeting “narcoterrorists” operating out of Venezuela.

Republican rebel Rep. Thomas Massie, who is leaving office in January, tried to force a vote on impeaching Hegseth in September over his involvement in military action in the Middle East beyond the 90-day threshold after which Congress must approve such action.

“I think it’s terrible. All they do is they talk about impeaching everybody,” Trump said in October when asked whether he was worried about Democrats going after Hegseth following the midterms.

“I mean, honestly, if we wanted to play that game, we could play it just as well. But they’re talking about Pete Hegseth. He’s doing a great job. He’s a great warrior. I think he’s the best at his job in many, many years.”

Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump face a rocky next two years with Democrats in control of Congress. Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Elsewhere, Cruz also warned that Democrats would block Trump’s judicial and Cabinet nominees, including any potential Supreme Court appointments.

“I think confirmations grind to a halt. If we have Cabinet vacancies, I think those Cabinet vacancies stay open,” Cruz said.

“I think [Chuck] Schumer and the Democrats will just halt all judges, which means if we have a Supreme Court vacancy, I think they’ll keep the vacancy open for two years. I don’t think they care because their base is that radicalized.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed similar concerns about the future composition of the conservative majority Supreme Court as it became clear Democrats would flip enough Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber.

“Chance of confirming a worthy successor to Justice Thomas and/or Alito during President Trump’s term: Zero,” DeSantis posted on X.

“Chance of confirming a worthy successor during a hypothetical GOP admin 2029-2033: probably zero (GOP won’t be able to recapture enough seats in 28).”

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