MAGA Senator Roasted Over Bizarre ‘Furry’ Pilot Freakout

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville has been relentlessly roasted after embarking on a truly bizarre rant about “furries”.

As part of his bid to become Alabama governor, the former football coach launched into a wild tirade full of questionable claims about fetishists flying commercial planes.

“This [mentally-unwell] furry community touts the fact that many—listen to this—that many airline pilots, flight attendants, and air traffic controllers are part of the furry community. Lord help us,” he said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Cue the mockery. First up was the Democratic candidate for governor, who said it was “the strangest speech on the floor of the United States Senate that I have ever heard.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville launched into the bizarre rant on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Doug Jones, who served as Alabama’s U.S. Senator from 2018-2021, added that the rant was unbecoming of a man in Tuberville’s position.

Jones, despite taking on the former Auburn University football coach in November, was more reserved in his critique than late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel branded Tuberville one of the “truly unsung dips--ts in the Senate” on his eponymous show Wednesday evening.

He rolled a clip of the jaw-dropping video, then said, “That’s right. Only the Lord and Donald Trump can stop these six-foot squirrels from flying you to Phoenix on Southwest. I cannot think of a more serious made-up problem in this country right now than furries flying airplanes. But the big question is, what is Dummy Dummerville gonna do about it?”

He played another clip, this time of Tuberville’s proposed fix: re-opening mental institutions. “Otherwise, we’re just sitting ducks,” the 72-year-old contested.

“I think a sitting duck flew me to Vegas last weekend. It’s, this is absolutely terrifying,” Kimmel quipped, playing a version of Tuberville’s speech, edited to show the Senator wearing a duck costume.

“I think the thing we should be worried about is the fact that we have a U.S. senator who seems to genuinely believe that we have an epidemic of horny monkey airline pilots in the sky,” Kimmel concluded.

Tuberville’s challenger, Doug Jones, couldn’t believe the senator’s comments. Stew Milne/Getty Images for Committee for H

Tuberville has a history of terrorizing the LGBTQ+ community. In 2023, he launched a months-long campaign against the Pentagon’s “woke” policies, holding up more than 400 military promotions for 10 months in protest of policies supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion and reproductive rights.

The blockade was so disruptive that one senior military officer warned the Senate the armed forces could take years to recover.

Tuberville’s objections to the military’s supposed “wokeness” included a poem. During the blockade, he complained that someone had read a poem about a homosexual sailor, presenting it as evidence of how far the military had supposedly strayed.

A year later, while pushing legislation targeting transgender athletes, Tuberville escalated his rhetoric, claiming Democrats did not simply oppose his position but actually hated women and wanted to see the entire female sex become extinct.

Kimmel made Tuberville into a furry. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Then, last year, Tuberville said transgender children should “live in fear” of their own parents. He also claimed that “entire men’s teams” across the U.S. were transitioning in order to compete in women’s sports, despite no evidence of such a phenomenon occurring.

His furry pilot gambit was his latest effort to stoke fear, in an apparent effort to drum up support ahead of November’s midterm elections.