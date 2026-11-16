MIKE DROP MAGA Speaker Roasted After Defending Decision to Call It Quits Mike Johnson’s comments section was popping off.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been roasted online after defending his decision not to run for GOP minority leadership.

Johnson, 54, announced that he wouldn’t run as House minority leader hours after Republicans’ crushing losses in the midterms. Rep. Jim Jordan, currently the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will replace Johnson when the new Congress is sworn in.

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After becoming speaker in 2023, the deeply religious Louisiana lawmaker has bent over backward to support Trump’s demands and has defended his actions.

In an interview with Fox News’ Saturday in America, Johnson explained to host Kayleigh McEnany, a former Trump White House press secretary, why he left the critical role to return to Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been called out on his own social media. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

On Sunday, Johnson shared the interview on his X account, writing, “Election cycles come and go, but our fight to defend America’s founding principles continues. The House Republican majority did our duty to deliver for hardworking Americans. And now we must stay in the fight to ensure our republic prevails.”

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During the softball TV interview, which Fox stated was his first since the midterms, Johnson admitted he made his decision to quit “pretty quickly after Election Night.”

He added, “We don’t like the results. But, you know, real leadership, I’ve always believed, you lead from the front, and leaders have to take responsibility when things go wrong whether it’s... individually deserved or not, that’s part of it.”

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Johnson told Bloomberg last Thursday, “I have a real peace in my heart in knowing there’s not a single additional thing I could have done to change the outcome of the Election Night.”

Johnson was quickly called out under his post on X.

Mike Johnson gets the soft touch treatment on Fox News. Fox News

One person pondered, “How did you deliver for hardworking Americans? Please refresh my memory as it seems you are simply trying to speak this into reality.”

Another pointed out that Donald Trump has been president for six out of the last 10 years, and rather than help the American public with the high cost of living and access to healthcare, he has “been focused on giving billionaires huge tax cuts, building a golden ballroom, putting up gold arches at the Arlington cemetery.” The post ended, “MAGAS have wasted our tax money!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, November 9, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“If Republicans did their duty to deliver for hard working Americans, Republicans wouldn’t have been voted out and lost your majorities,” another user wrote, while one said, “Yes, you delivered. FOR THE RICH. That’s why Americans fired you.”

Johnson told McEnany on Saturday that he intends to maintain his voice in Trump’s conservative movement, saying he and wife Kelly “prayed about this,” noting, “I don’t believe that God’s releasing me from that responsibility.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Johnson’s office for comment.

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