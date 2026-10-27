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NUDE AWAKENING

MAGA Candidate, 58, Offers Bonkers Defense of Sexting Scandal

A Republican has offered an eyebrow-raising defense to a bombshell report that he was sending unsolicited nudes well into his 50s.

Brent Taylor

WREG

By Erkki Forster

A MAGA candidate accused of sending unsolicited nude photos has offered a laughably flimsy defense.

Brent Taylor, a Tennessee state senator now running for U.S. Congress, has sent unsolicited nude photos as recently as 2021, multiple sources alleged to the Nashville Scene in a bombshell report.

The 58-year-old married Republican admits to sending nude photos in the past—but bizarrely characterized them as “youthful indiscretions” and suggested divine forgiveness had settled the matter.

“As I near 60 years old, the expiration date has come and gone on any of my youthful indiscretions,” Taylor told the Scene when asked about his history of texting nude photos.

US President Donald Trump speaks, as Representative Matt Van Epps (R-TN), Brent Taylor, a Tennessee state Republican senator running for district 9 congressional district, Johnny Garrett, a Tennessee state representative and Republican Party nominee for Tennessee's 6th congressional district, and Charlie Hatcher, a Republican Party nominee for Tennessee's 5th congressional district in the 2026 general election, stand on stage with him, during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald

President Donald Trump campaigned for Brent Taylor (far left) at a rally earlier this month. One individual told the Scene they received an unsolicited nude picture from Taylor as recently as 2021, when Taylor was 53.

Seth Herald/REUTERS

He then suggested voters should forgive him because God and his wife of three decades have.

“Whatever story you think you’ve got, my wife is well aware of, and we’ve worked through it a long time ago,” the father of two said. “My God and my wife have forgiven me, and I would consider everyone else doing the same.”

Taylor was neither particularly youthful nor newly married when he allegedly sent his most recent unsolicited nude.

One individual who requested anonymity, citing fear of retaliation, told the Scene they received an unsolicited picture from Taylor as recently as 2021, when Taylor was 53. A second eyewitness independently confirmed that Taylor had sent the nude photos, according to the outlet.

Brent Taylor

Brent Taylor, 58, says voters should forgive him because his wife and God already have.

Tennessee General Assembly

“All I can tell you is, in the past, I’ve been guilty of being a rounder, back in the day,” Taylor told the tabloid. He served in government for decades, including as a Memphis City Councilmember from 1995 to 2007 and as a Tennessee state senator since 2023.

When asked to explain what he meant by being a “rounder,” Taylor told the outlet to look up the term. He was likely using the term to describe a “barfly prone to morally dubious behavior,” the Scene reports.

Taylor repeatedly acknowledged what he described as “past indiscretions” in an interview with WREG on Tuesday, refusing to give a direct answer when asked whether the allegations were true and how recently they had taken place.

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“Well, look, again, the past indiscretions, I’m willing to acknowledge,” he said, before claiming that “reliving all of that does nothing to help the people of Tennessee.”

Taylor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taylor’s opponent, Democratic State Rep. Justin J. Pearson, has run with Taylor’s seedy October surprise.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic state Rep. Justin J. Pearson looks on as people gather to protest against efforts by the Republican leadership in redistricting congressional election maps, during a special session of the Senate State and Local Government Committee at the Cordell Hull building in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald/File Photo

Democratic Tennessee State Rep. Justin J. Pearson has slammed Taylor over the accusations.

Seth Herald/REUTERS

“Men of faith—let alone men who are married, in their fifties, and in public office—have no business sending unsolicited nude photos to women,” Pearson said. “Taylor’s belief that sending unwanted naked photos of himself to women at 53 years old is ‘youthful indiscretion’ is a ridiculous and dangerous mischaracterization of the type of predatory behavior that needs to be rooted out of our society and politics. Career politicians like him have been abusing their power and getting away with it for far too long.”

Taylor and Pearson are running in Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District, the state’s only congressional seat currently controlled by Democrats.

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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