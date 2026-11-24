The billionaire turned his back on the Buckeye State.

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Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy has seemingly swapped kitchen-counter issues for a Gilded Age lifestyle following his failed campaign for Ohio governor.

Ramaswamy, 41, was spotted on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Monday. The city’s most iconic thoroughfare is home to some of the world’s most expensive retail real estate and a stretch of mansions once dubbed “Millionaires’ Row.”

The pharmaceutical was photographed perusing Albertine, a high-end French bookstore that The New York Times described as “a portal to both Gilded Age New York and the Francophone world.”

The failed candidate was spotted browsing books at the most posh place in New York. Screenshot/T/Threads

In addition to being the only store in New York dedicated to publishing literature from a culture associated with refinement, Albertine consistently ranks among the most beautiful bookshops globally.

Earlier this month, pop superstar Dua Lipa posed for a Vanity Fair photoshoot at Albertine alongside Patti Smith and writers including Roxane Gay and The New Yorker’s Patrick Radden Keefe.

But Albertine’s elite clientele did not appear to welcome Ramaswamy into their posh Upper East Side circle with open arms.

“Unemployment really is becoming a big problem on NYC... Even in fancy UES French bookstores....” a Threads user captioned an image of the failed presidential and gubernatorial candidate, clad in all black and leafing through a book. (Ramaswamy has never stated publicly that he speaks French.)

Ramaswamy fled the public eye after losing his campaign for Ohio governor by eight points to Democrat Amy Acton and added a telling new disclaimer to his profile bio on X, where he boasts 3.5 million followers, and Instagram: “Account is not actively managed.”

Vivek Ramaswamy/X

It’s a sharp turn from his previously strong online presence as one of MAGA’s most dominating mouthpieces.

Ramaswamy’s disappearance came after his antagonistic campaign approach backfired spectacularly. Notably, he ran an ad featuring Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, calling Acton, 60, a “liar,” without mentioning that Arthur lost custody of both her children in the late 1970s while standing by her husband, Cledith Arthur, after he was charged with raping Acton in 1978 when she was a young child.

After Acton sent Ramaswamy’s concession call on Election Day straight to voicemail, the loser appears to have fled the country aboard one of the private jets he used prolifically on the campaign trail.

Accounts that track Ramaswamy’s private jets say they spotted one heading toward the Caribbean the day after the election.