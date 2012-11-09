Malala Wanted for Peace Prize

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
While Malala Yousafzai continues to recuperate from gunshot wounds in a British hospital, over 87,000 people from around the world have been at work, nominating the young Pakistani activist for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yousafzai, 15, became internationally known when she was shot by members of the Taliban for arguing for equal education for girls in Pakistan. “A Nobel Peace Prize for Malala will send a clear message that the world is watching and will support those who stand up for the right of girls to get an education,” said one of the British campaigners petitioning to award Yousafzai.