Malaysia Probes Police Over Mass Graves

Malaysia is investigating 12 police officials suspected of being involved in human-trafficking camps discovered in the northern part of the country. Four of the policemen had been arrested during other investigations early last year, said Deputy Home Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the eight other officials, Junaidi added. Police and rescue volunteers have found 139 graves along the border near Thailand, a route that is typically used by human traffickers transporting migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.