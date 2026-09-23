‘SENSELESS DEATH’ Man, 22, Dies in Horror Colosseum Accident The iconic landmark has been temporarily closed following the tragedy. Cristiano Corvino/Reuters

A worker has fallen more than 30 feet to his death at the Colosseum in Rome. Officials said the technician, identified as 22-year-old Andrea Moretti, was working on a rope while installing a new lighting system in the historic landmark when the tragedy occurred on Tuesday night. The Colosseum closed to the public on Wednesday, with construction and maintenance work halted until further notice. “A tragic event that leaves us shocked and devastated,” Alessandro Giuli, Italy’s minister of culture, said in a statement. “The few words we can find are for Andrea, his family, and his loved ones: we offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to all for the senseless death of a young man dedicated to his work.” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute to Moretti and called for an investigation. “For a person to die at the age of 22 is unacceptable and even more so when it happens in the workplace,” she said. The Colosseum is one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. The amphitheater was built around 2,000 years ago and was used by the Roman Empire to host gladiator fights and other events.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register