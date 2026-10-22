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Man, 27, Saves Kids by Jumping on Moving School Bus in Emergency

The man stepped in when he saw a school bus driver in a medical emergency.

Close-up of School Bus Text.

Sergio Amiti/Getty Images

By Briana Charles

A Minnesota man is being credited with saving nearly 20 children after their school bus driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday. Ebro Ahmed, 27, was standing outside a convenience store when he noticed a passing school bus with its door wide open. Looking inside, Ahmed saw that the driver was having what appeared to be a seizure, he told ABC News. Ahmed sprinted toward the bus, jumped inside and pulled the emergency brake. “Even if I were to die, it would still be worth it,” he said. Surveillance video released by the store, Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco, captured the scene. According to Ahmed, some kids were screaming while others stayed calm. In the chaos, he threw his phone and glasses to a girl at the front to hold. McDreamy also got some unexpected credit, with Ahmed saying Grey’s Anatomy helped him stay calm under pressure. Saint Paul Public Schools said paramedics responded and reported no injuries. In a Wednesday update, St. Paul Public Schools said that the bus driver has been released from the hospital and is resting at home, KSTP reported.

Read it at ABC News

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