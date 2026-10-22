BRAKING NEWS Man, 27, Saves Kids by Jumping on Moving School Bus in Emergency The man stepped in when he saw a school bus driver in a medical emergency. Sergio Amiti/Getty Images

A Minnesota man is being credited with saving nearly 20 children after their school bus driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday. Ebro Ahmed, 27, was standing outside a convenience store when he noticed a passing school bus with its door wide open. Looking inside, Ahmed saw that the driver was having what appeared to be a seizure, he told ABC News. Ahmed sprinted toward the bus, jumped inside and pulled the emergency brake. “Even if I were to die, it would still be worth it,” he said. Surveillance video released by the store, Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco, captured the scene. According to Ahmed, some kids were screaming while others stayed calm. In the chaos, he threw his phone and glasses to a girl at the front to hold. McDreamy also got some unexpected credit, with Ahmed saying Grey’s Anatomy helped him stay calm under pressure. Saint Paul Public Schools said paramedics responded and reported no injuries. In a Wednesday update, St. Paul Public Schools said that the bus driver has been released from the hospital and is resting at home, KSTP reported.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register