Man Allegedly Kills Fellow Moviegoer After Argument Over Seats
TRAGEDY AT THE THEATER
An argument over seat placement and a thrown bucket of popcorn ended in murder at a New Mexico movie theater this weekend. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the deadly dispute began during a showing of the new Jennifer Lawrence flick “No Hard Feelings,” when a dispute erupted between 19-year-old Enrique Padilla and married couple Michael and Trina Tenorio over their seats. After an employee tried to mediate, Padilla allegedly threw a bucket of popcorn into Trina’s face, and Michael pushed Padilla into a wall. The gunfire that followed sent theater attendees running. Afterward, police found Michael Tenorio dead and Padilla hiding in the bushes outside with a gun and an unexplained bullet wound. Padilla has since been charged with murder.